Classic Porsche 911 Becomes Simple and Clean Orange and Chrome RSR Custom

Born in the autumn of 1963, the original Porsche 911 is one of the easiest to recognize creations from across the automotive realm. And its legend transcends boundaries, including virtual ones.
Production kicked off in September 1964 for the classic Porsche 911. And it continued without major changes for no less than 25 years. That is until 1989 when it was succeeded by the Porsche 964 iteration. However, as is traditional for the German sports car maker, there were innumerable 911 versions.
Among them were the Carrera RS and RSR of 1973 and 1974. Currently highly valued among collectors and considered some of the greatest classic 911s of all time, these have formed a major cult following. So much so that entire companies like The RSR Project have been created just to restore, rebuild, and tailor the cult classic for Porsche enthusiasts.
Interestingly, it seems the bespoke appeal is also valid across the virtual realm. Case in point. Musa Rio Tjahjono, the pixel master better known as musartwork on social media, usually has CGI eyes only for JDM stuff. Anything goes, but especially Honda’s vintage hatchback versions of the Civic. Albeit there are also a few stunning exceptions.
And among KDM, America, or Euro stars, digital Porsche builds occupy a very special place in the heart and mind of the Head Designer at the outrageously cool West Coast Customs. On this occasion, the CGI expert opted for a clean and simple Porsche Carrera RSR custom project. Nothing is exaggerated, not even the slammed atmosphere.
Instead, this unique RSR bets all of its digital appeal on the minute, bespoke details. Such as the subtle Orange Metallic shade that would make sure to help it stand out in any classic Carrera RS-loving crowd. Additionally, the classic Porsche 911 rides lowered on a unique set of three-piece chromed aftermarket wheels. Not bad at all, right?
