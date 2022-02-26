Alfa Romeo Giulietta GTA Springs Back to CGI Life in True Italian Hot Hatch Form

After years of neglect, the 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale hopes to bring the crossover SUV goodies to an Italian automaker in dire need of some customer affection. And that gave people a lot of ideas.
Stellantis’ sporty subsidiary with a massive heritage and just two models up for sale (Giulia and Stelvio) hopes for a true metamorphosis by way of NFTs, hybrids, and PHEVs. It remains to be seen if just the Tonale will be enough to rekindle the car enthusiast love.
In the meantime, it sure gave automotive virtual artists a lot of CGI food for thought. Some decided to do something Dodge about it. And envisioned the Tonale-based 2023 Dodge Hornet SUV that has been rumored to be in the making since last year. Complete with some wishful thinking SRT Hellcat attire.
Others have become a little obsessed with the Tonale itself. And started churning out an entire virtual series that encompassed not only cool GTA versions, but also some impossible siblings in Ute pickup truck, Spider, or even four-door Coupe form.
As far as Germany-based virtual artist Andras Veres, better known as andras.s.veres on social media, is concerned, perhaps he would do well to refocus on something else – according to some folks. Instead, he is also gracing other Alfa Romeo products with Tonale-based CGI inspiration. With either positive or negative results.
Well, his latest attempt at reviving the Alfa Romeo Giulietta for the fourth time might not be as good-looking as his previous 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm preview. But it might be the fault of the base model used for the rendering. No matter what inspirational case he took, the author tries to give us an unofficial “true Italian hot hatch.”
So, it is only natural that his hypothetical 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulietta fourth generation is already dressed up in GTA drab. So, a step up the Quadrifoglio ladder. And a powerful compact luxury hot hatch ready to do twin-turbo V6 brawl with stuff like the Audi RS 3 Sportback, Mercedes-AMG A 45, and the likes. Well, it remains to be seen if these ideas are merely wishful thinking or not...
