New 2023 Volkswagen Amarok Is Such a CGI Tease, You’ll Forget All About the Ford Ranger

Volkswagen seems to be quite invested in the Amarok. Not only did they not kill it off ahead of its generational shift, but together with Ford, they are committed to build superior mid-size pickup trucks. While the Ranger and the new Amarok were co-developed together, it wouldn’t be outside the realm of possibility if the Amarok turned out to be the better truck.
Recently, VW released three new official design sketches for the 2023 Amarok and aside from the exaggerated proportions, we know that it will ultimately feature a redesigned front end with wider headlights and a muscular grille, a more modern body design (overall), plus, and this is important, an increased footprint.
The all-new Amarok will be wider and longer than its predecessor, which should result in more legroom, better handling and an improved appearance. The bigger a truck, the more imposing it looks, not to mention the fact that it becomes more practical, which is kind of the whole purpose when it comes to these types of vehicles.
In terms of extracting something more palpable from those sketches, we really like what Kolesa just did with this rendering. The rear end is decent enough, but the front fascia is properly modern, while the profile looks sharp. If the real-life Amarok ends up looking anything like these digital drawings, wouldn’t you rather have the V-Dub instead of the Ranger?
Speaking of rivals, once the 2023 Amarok does break cover, it will have to fend off some serious competition from the likes of the Toyota Tacoma, Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon, Nissan Frontier and the upcoming all-new Dodge/Ram Dakota.
As for the engine range, all we know right now is that VW confirmed the presence of a V6 TDI turbo diesel unit, offering “plenty of towing power and torque.” That said, we expect additional gasoline-powered units too.
