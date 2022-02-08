2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm Unofficially Previewed, Now Say 'Che Bella Macchina' With Us

Alfa Romeo is only a few hours away from unveiling its first new product since 2016. It’ll be called the Tonale, and will be its second high-rider, slotting under the Stelvio.
But what does it have to do with the beautiful 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm rendered by andras.s.veres on Instagram? Quite a lot of things, actually, because it has lent some of its design traits to the premium compact sports sedan.
The model has a similar lighting signature up front, as revealed in the leaked photos, and sports an identical, yet slightly bigger grille. The hood appears to have been lifted from the Tonale as well, alongside the wheels, whereas everything else carries over from the real Giulia GTAm, which is a beaut.
Sporting the same aggressive side air intakes, trim, and apron, the front bumper is identical, and so are the swollen fenders and chunky side skirts. The side mirror caps are adorned by the Italian flag colors, and the Quadrifolgio logo can be seen on the front fenders.
It also retains the huge rear wing, which, together with the polycarbonate side and rear windows, and larger front splitter, are some of the defining traits of the GTAm on top of the Giulia GTA. Moreover, the former doesn’t have any rear seats, as they were replaced by a half-cage, and it features space for helmets and a fire extinguisher.
Being significantly lighter than the normal Giulia Quadrifolio, Alfa Romeo’s most extreme alternative to the BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C 63 S uses a more powerful version of the twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6. The mill has an ECU tune, redesigned rods and pistons, and sports an Akrapovic exhaust system with central pipes. The result is 532 bhp, a 30 bhp improvement, enough to launch it to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds.
