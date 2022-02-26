Yerka Bike V3 Is the World’s Only Theft-Proof Bike, Good Looking Too

Yerka Bikes is counting on a negative answer to that last question. The Chile-based bicycle maker introduced its unstealable and unbreakable bike in 2015, via crowdfunding, but it has long since moved to mass production. Just recently, it introduced the third generation of the bike, simply called Yerka V3.
Still branded the world’s only theft-proof bike, the Yerka V3 brings certain improvements over the V2, which is also the first model to go into mass-production after the crowdfunding campaign. They include better grips and an improved saddle, both meant to maximize comfort, two new colors (gold and white, in addition to turquoise and black), and more intuitive and solid locking technology.
The reason why Yerka is able to deter thieves from stealing is that it becomes the anti-theft locking mechanism when parked. Its entire frame converts into a lock, which means you can secure it to anything, as long as it’s not wider than seven inches (17.7 cm), whether it’s a pole, up a wire fence, or bike rack. This is possible via the patented Yerka Locking Technology, a reinforced steal mechanism that turns the downtube into the lock.
the downtube at the hinge and use the seat post as the second part of the lock, to secure it against something. The first deterrent is, according to Yerka, of the visual kind. “Since the bike frame acts as its own lock, breaking the lock means breaking the bike itself. Any thief would consider it an impractical idea,” the company says on the official website.
Still, assuming the thief isn’t thinking this through and still cuts the seat post or breaks the structure it’s secured to, he still won’t be able to take the bike. For one, the downtube is in two pieces and he needs the key to “fix” it, or spare parts from the maker, which are only offered with a proof of purchase; secondly, the lock system also locks the cranks, so he won’t be able to pedal. He can’t steel the wheels either, because they come with patented Anti-Theft Nuts, requiring a special adapter to remove.
Even when considering that nothing is ever really theft-proof, Yerka does go the extra length to discourage most attempts. Figures cited by the company say that a bike is stolen every four seconds in Europe, and in most cases, a quick hit is preferred. Even assuming someone tried to steal your Yerka, it would be a time-consuming effort that would certainly draw attention, thus discouraging the thief. Worst case scenario, you’d be left with a broken bike, but hey, not a stolen one.
Yerka V3 is offered in two flavors, single- and three-speed, with a very sleek design for the latter, by routing the cables for the gear shifter. Safety is the main focus with Yerka but aesthetic considerations also weighed heavily in the balance when it was designed, that much is clear: Yerka aims to be an elegant yet visually outstanding city commuter.
the lock you’d have to carry. It’s also compatible with third-party accessories like baby seats and cargo racks.
Other features include Kenda Kwest 700x35c reflective Yerka tires for visibility at night, Yerka fenders, Radius brakes, and Wellgo pedals. Maximum payload is of 150 kg (330 pounds), including the weight of the bike, and the frame comes in sizes S to L. We already know that cycling is the means of transport with the lowest carbon footprint aside from walking, but Yerka is working towards a product line with 100% recycled materials. As of the moment of press, each Yerka bike is 95% recyclable.
The Yerka V3 is $699 / €699 for the single-speed version and $799 / €799 for the three-speed one.
