Pivot Drops Fresh Carbon XC Monstrosity Designed To Be Ridden Through the Ages

During the 1980s, Chris Cocalis, a freshman at Arizona State University, decided he'd had enough fooling around with bikes that seemed to lack one important aspect, quality; he "was constantly snapping BMX bottom brackets (BB)." So, he designed his own BB and patented the design under Snake Cycles.
From there, everything just snowballed, and eventually, the name Pivot became one of the teams to run alongside manufacturers like Trek, Specialized, and Giant. They achieved this through constant R&D and pursuit to build the best bikes possible. It's this same drive that has led Pivot to create the Mach 4 SL, an XC bike that's supposed to represent a sort of "mic drop moment- a significant technology advancement or re-design."
In the case of Mach 4 SL, both technological advancement and re-design are part of the package. To get a good idea of what Pivot has done with this one, let's start with the frame and then look into the other essential features.
First of all, Pivot gives birth to Mach 4 SL frames using nothing more than carbon fiber. Aside from this full-suspension frame weighing just 1,845 grams (4.06 lbs), Pivot also likes to boast that it features the best stiffness to weight ratio of any bike they've ever created. For example, the medium-sized XTR World Cup build weighs just 20.9 lbs (9.48 kg).
certain responsibilities, one of which is the ability to be the right bike for a range of rider sizes. To achieve this, Pivot used their proprietary hollow core molding to create a bike that can be ridden by riders ranging from 5.16 ft (1.57 m) to 6.75 ft (2.06 m) tall. This is also achieved changes in the bike's geometry, featuring a shorter stack, longer reach, and steeper seat angle.
Now, one crucial feature, and one meant to help Mach 4 stand the test of time, is the inclusion of a little itty-bitty component named a UDH (Universal Derailleur Hanger) from SRAM. This component is one that SRAM has developed to ensure your rear derailleur is kept safe in case you impact objects in your journey. Another benefit of the UDH is its ability to position your derailleur in just the right spot to ensure smooth shifting. Best of all, it doesn't matter what drivetrain you're using; keyword, universal.
One final feature that will bring some value to this bike is its rear suspension setup. Yes, it is a DW-link suspension, as Pivot is one of the crews licensed to use this patented and dependable suspension. 100 mm (3.9 in) of travel are offered for the rear, while the front can fit anything from 100 mm (3.9 in) to 120 mm (4.7 in).
As far as drivetrains and brakes go, it seems that Pivot offers an array of setups to choose from. But be sure you know what you're doing on such a machine because you" be expected to drop anywhere from 6,000 USD (5,300 EUR at current exchange rates) to 13,500 USD (11,923 EUR). Seeing as how I'd be owning a bike that won't be outdated in a year or two, I'd go for it.
If you're into XC and MTB cycling, Mach 4 SL seems like the sort of bike you could look at twice if you're considering a new machine for 2022. And while I haven't had the pleasure of riding this bike yet, the video below gave me a decent idea of what to expect; a trinket that can handle what you throw at it.
