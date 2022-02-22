Electra's New Beach Cruiser Bike Is a Gorgeous, Classic Two-Wheeler With an E-Bike Twist

Trek’s subsidiary, Electra, pedals into the spring with a new model in its Go! Series. The Cruiser Go! is one classic-looking two-wheeler that’s going to fill you with nostalgia, make you feel comfortable and cool while cruising on the boardwalk.
When you think about Electra bikes, the word “cruiser” immediately comes to mind, as the California-based manufacturer has a wide range of cruiser wheelers to offer. And while they all have that timeless design to them, they also combine modern features and technology, making the whole package irresistible.
The Cruiser Go! makes no exception and is described by Electra as an homage to an American classic, with an e-bike twist. It is a single-speed bike that comes in two versions, a step-over and a step-thru one, both featuring the same price. While the former is available just in two colors (matte black sand and matte titanium), the latter offers double the color choices (Bora Bora blue, galactic black, coral sunset, and white).
What catches the eye most with the Cruiser Go! is its simple, retro design that takes you back to simpler times. But at the same time, this beach cruiser gives you the convenience of an e-bike, offering three levels of pedal assistance.
With its curved handlebars and Electra’s highly acclaimed Flat Foot Technology (that lets you optimize the effort while pedaling, with proper leg extension, its frame geometry, and low center of gravity), the Cruiser Go! is simply comfortable and a pleasure to ride.
A Hyena 250Wh battery claims to offer up to 40 miles (64 km) of two-wheeled fun at a top-assisted speed of 20 mph (32 kph).
The Cruiser Go! is equipped with 26” tires and front/rear mechanical disc brakes.
You can find a very detailed specs sheet on Electra’s website, where you’ll also be able to order the new cruiser for a price of $1,550.
The Cruiser Go! makes no exception and is described by Electra as an homage to an American classic, with an e-bike twist. It is a single-speed bike that comes in two versions, a step-over and a step-thru one, both featuring the same price. While the former is available just in two colors (matte black sand and matte titanium), the latter offers double the color choices (Bora Bora blue, galactic black, coral sunset, and white).
What catches the eye most with the Cruiser Go! is its simple, retro design that takes you back to simpler times. But at the same time, this beach cruiser gives you the convenience of an e-bike, offering three levels of pedal assistance.
With its curved handlebars and Electra’s highly acclaimed Flat Foot Technology (that lets you optimize the effort while pedaling, with proper leg extension, its frame geometry, and low center of gravity), the Cruiser Go! is simply comfortable and a pleasure to ride.
A Hyena 250Wh battery claims to offer up to 40 miles (64 km) of two-wheeled fun at a top-assisted speed of 20 mph (32 kph).
The Cruiser Go! is equipped with 26” tires and front/rear mechanical disc brakes.
You can find a very detailed specs sheet on Electra’s website, where you’ll also be able to order the new cruiser for a price of $1,550.