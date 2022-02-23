The Stealthy E-Bike With the Most Adorable Name Is Back and It Won't Disappoint You

With its simple, classic, but eye-catching design, modern features, and irresistible name, the Babymaker e-bike was, as expected, a success. In fact, it was such a hit that the guys at FLX decided to follow with the second iteration of the two-wheeler. And this one’s even better.
The original Babymaker was launched in 2020 and managed to raise more than $13 million via crowdfunding. There was just something about that bike’s timeless, clean design that made you love every little thing about it. With a simple, minimalist look, the wheeler was definitely more than met the eye, managing to perfectly blend in the classic bike design with modern technology.
Fast forward to 2022, and we are now presented with the Babymaker II, which FLX confidently and uninhibitedly describes as being the “sexiest and sleekest electric bike out there”. Just like its predecessor, the Babymaker II represents that sweet spot where traditional bikes and e-bikes meet.
Available in two sizes (19” small medium and 23” medium large), the two-wheeler comes with that same clean, cable-free design, featuring a 6061 aircraft-grade aluminum alloy frame and weighing a total of 35 lb (15.8 kg). Customers can choose between four colors: black, white, tangerine, and sterling (silver).
It is equipped with Magura MT30 hydraulic brakes, a simple LCD display where you can check stats (such as the battery life, current speed, distance traveled, pedal assist level), Kenda 700x28c Presta Valve tires, and the highly-acclaimed Gates carbon belt drive, which is said to be more durable than a chain, being able to last for thousands of miles without requiring any maintenance.
Moving on to the upgrades you get with the Babymaker II, FLX upgraded the battery, increasing the range of the bike. The 36V 10Ah battery is still beautifully integrated into the frame (within the downtube), but it is 43 percent larger and promises to offer up to 70 miles (112 km) on a single charge in the Economy riding mode. Three hours are necessary for the battery to get full with fast charging.
The manufacturer also upgraded the bike’s flat handlebars, which are now wider and come with ergonomic faux leather grips.
FLX keeps the 350W (500W peak) rear hub motor, boasting of it being not just powerful but also quiet and discreet. There's no throttle, but you get five assist modes and can reach a top speed of 25 mph (40 kph).
The Babymaker II is now available for a discounted price of $1,321, meaning you can save $900.
If you've got 44 minutes to kill, you can watch the bike's launch video below.
Fast forward to 2022, and we are now presented with the Babymaker II, which FLX confidently and uninhibitedly describes as being the “sexiest and sleekest electric bike out there”. Just like its predecessor, the Babymaker II represents that sweet spot where traditional bikes and e-bikes meet.
Available in two sizes (19” small medium and 23” medium large), the two-wheeler comes with that same clean, cable-free design, featuring a 6061 aircraft-grade aluminum alloy frame and weighing a total of 35 lb (15.8 kg). Customers can choose between four colors: black, white, tangerine, and sterling (silver).
It is equipped with Magura MT30 hydraulic brakes, a simple LCD display where you can check stats (such as the battery life, current speed, distance traveled, pedal assist level), Kenda 700x28c Presta Valve tires, and the highly-acclaimed Gates carbon belt drive, which is said to be more durable than a chain, being able to last for thousands of miles without requiring any maintenance.
Moving on to the upgrades you get with the Babymaker II, FLX upgraded the battery, increasing the range of the bike. The 36V 10Ah battery is still beautifully integrated into the frame (within the downtube), but it is 43 percent larger and promises to offer up to 70 miles (112 km) on a single charge in the Economy riding mode. Three hours are necessary for the battery to get full with fast charging.
The manufacturer also upgraded the bike’s flat handlebars, which are now wider and come with ergonomic faux leather grips.
FLX keeps the 350W (500W peak) rear hub motor, boasting of it being not just powerful but also quiet and discreet. There's no throttle, but you get five assist modes and can reach a top speed of 25 mph (40 kph).
The Babymaker II is now available for a discounted price of $1,321, meaning you can save $900.
If you've got 44 minutes to kill, you can watch the bike's launch video below.