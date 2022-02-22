New Aventon Foldable Sinch Step-Through E-Bike Is a Machine Worthy of Off-Road Adventures

If you've read the above statement, you already have an idea of what we'll be talking about today, the all-new Sinch from Aventon. If the name Aventon sounds familiar, it's because they're one of those e-bike manufacturers that seems to be hitting all the right notes in terms of producing a solid, capable, and affordable machine for us common folk.
Well, this time around, they seem to be sticking to their plans and have announced the upgraded Sinch just earlier today. And just to clear things up about what you're witnessing, this machine features an MSRP of 1,799 USD (1,585 EUR at current exchange rates). Sounds like you'll have cash left over for a helmet and other gear.
What makes this bike so special is its ability to do two things: fold and a design centered around comfort and capability. The comfort aspect comes from the way the frame is shaped and the overall geometry.
The frame is completed from nothing more than double-butted aluminum with an internal battery that appears to be removable. The lack of a top tube and the step-through design are what yield the comfort aspects of the bike. Still, another benefit of a step-through frame is its ability to be one of the safest around, simply because it allows you to set your feet on the ground faster and easier than a classic frame.
swing the front of the bike to the rear. Drop the handlebars, and now you've got a bike that can fit in an elevator, metro, or the trunk of your car.
As for the electronics behind this little bugger, Aventon drops a 48 V brushless rear hub motor running under 500 W of power. With seven speeds to choose from, you can hit an assisted speed of up to 20 mph (32 kph). There's throttle action, too, just in case you're tired of pedaling.
I already mentioned the battery placement, but without any indication of how much power the battery holds, Aventon mentions that the average battery range is around 40 miles (64 kilometers). That's well within the range of average daily travel, even with a car.
Helping you keep track of speeds, range, and anything else you need on your trip is an LCD color display with app connectivity. With a pair of mechanical disc brakes, this little bugger is set to roam around town.
Now, to help you really get out more, a few things have been added to this bike, one of which is a front suspension, but no mention of how much travel. Oh, and at the rear, you'll find a cargo rack, perfect for taking some off-grid trips or carrying groceries. In all, you're staring down at a 68 lb (31.3 kg) machine, so a bit on the heavy side.
One thing I realized while covering this e-bike is that I would love to ride one, just to test its abilities. Why you ask? Simply because it has so much going on that I'm curious to see how it handles and feels on my body. Nonetheless, for its price and capabilities, it looks like a prime contender for your consideration if you're in the market for a compact e-bike.
Well, this time around, they seem to be sticking to their plans and have announced the upgraded Sinch just earlier today. And just to clear things up about what you're witnessing, this machine features an MSRP of 1,799 USD (1,585 EUR at current exchange rates). Sounds like you'll have cash left over for a helmet and other gear.
What makes this bike so special is its ability to do two things: fold and a design centered around comfort and capability. The comfort aspect comes from the way the frame is shaped and the overall geometry.
The frame is completed from nothing more than double-butted aluminum with an internal battery that appears to be removable. The lack of a top tube and the step-through design are what yield the comfort aspects of the bike. Still, another benefit of a step-through frame is its ability to be one of the safest around, simply because it allows you to set your feet on the ground faster and easier than a classic frame.
swing the front of the bike to the rear. Drop the handlebars, and now you've got a bike that can fit in an elevator, metro, or the trunk of your car.
As for the electronics behind this little bugger, Aventon drops a 48 V brushless rear hub motor running under 500 W of power. With seven speeds to choose from, you can hit an assisted speed of up to 20 mph (32 kph). There's throttle action, too, just in case you're tired of pedaling.
I already mentioned the battery placement, but without any indication of how much power the battery holds, Aventon mentions that the average battery range is around 40 miles (64 kilometers). That's well within the range of average daily travel, even with a car.
Helping you keep track of speeds, range, and anything else you need on your trip is an LCD color display with app connectivity. With a pair of mechanical disc brakes, this little bugger is set to roam around town.
Now, to help you really get out more, a few things have been added to this bike, one of which is a front suspension, but no mention of how much travel. Oh, and at the rear, you'll find a cargo rack, perfect for taking some off-grid trips or carrying groceries. In all, you're staring down at a 68 lb (31.3 kg) machine, so a bit on the heavy side.
One thing I realized while covering this e-bike is that I would love to ride one, just to test its abilities. Why you ask? Simply because it has so much going on that I'm curious to see how it handles and feels on my body. Nonetheless, for its price and capabilities, it looks like a prime contender for your consideration if you're in the market for a compact e-bike.