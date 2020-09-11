The Babymaker Is a Sleek and Sexy e-bike

Just to start off, she is marketed as a stealth e-bike and dubbed the Babymaker. I just wonder if it’s marketing. It doesn’t matter. What we’re getting is still an exceptionally well-built and functional e-bike.
What we’re looking at is a bike that combines new age tech and building techniques while keeping as true to the classic bike design we’ve come to know and love. She doesn’t look too fancy or anything, at first glance anyway, and helps her stick to the single-speed design. Two versions exist for the e-bike, a standard and Pro model, but they aren’t very different.
We need to point out that the Babymaker uses aircraft grade aluminum in the construction of its frame. It’s the use of this material that give the bike her total weight of only 32 lbs. (14.5 kg). But her frame hides a dark secret, her batteries.
FLX will inform you that even though it is an e-bike, with pedal assist you will achieve 15-50 miles (24-80 km) of range. Her output? 36V 7Ah, with a charge time of just two hours. Two hours!
All this power is meant for the hub motor on the rear. Strong and silent, it’s able to reach speeds of over 28 mph (45 kph). I don’t know about you guys, but my last incident with a bike near 30 mph speeds left me with both my arms broken. If you plan on getting one of these babies, please make sure you know how to handle this beast by the horns.
If you know anything about bikes, you know that a one speed will take you as fast as your legs can turn the cranks, so you know she can book it. Even the handlebars come with two styles, both of which are meant for fast speed bikes, bullhorn or drop bars.
Aside from the LCD smart display, which will show you everything from trip length to battery and pedal assist levels, only the drivetrain remains. The standard version is equipped with a chain drive, while the Pro, wait for it, uses a Gates carbon belt drive, a leader in strong, durable, and quiet drive systems for e-bikes.
And like a smack upside the head, this baby starts off at $1,369 (1,157 Euro at the time of publishing this article) for the standard model. And yeah, the name is all about marketing. Gotcha!
