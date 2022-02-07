Markhor M1 E-Bike Claims To Be Any Thief's Nightmare, a Folding, Theft-Proof Wheeler

Markhor’s M1 two-wheeler might look and function like your average electric bike, but it has an ace up its sleeve that makes it stand out from the crowd. The bike is equipped with an advanced anti-theft device and boasts of forcing thieves to go through several levels of security if they want to steal the vehicle.
Developed by Markhor, a U.S.- based company headquartered in New York, the M1 electric bicycle first looks like just another pretty “face” on the market. It’s got all your standard features and capabilities, and then a little more. The bike weighs 47 lb (21 kg) and has a payload capacity of 265 lb (120 kg). It’s a six-speed wheeler with a folding design, a magnesium alloy frame, 20” tires, mechanical disc brakes, and a bright LCD display. It takes only three seconds to fold the bike, making it compact and easy to carry in your car’s trunk or the bus.
It packs a 36V 350W motor and a 36V lithium battery that’s hidden in the frame. The Markhor M1 has a maximum assisted range of 30 miles (48 km) and a maximum electric range of 18 miles (around 29 km). There are four speed modes to choose from and the bike can reach a top speed of 15.5 mph (25 kph).
Nothing spectacular so far, only the M1 does claim to bring something special to the table, and that’s its MaxTracker, an anti-theft device paired with other clever security features that make the bike “unstealable”, to accurately quote the manufacturer. The tracker device is hidden in the water bottle cage.
According to Markhor, thieves have to go through multiple levels of security if they plan anything nasty. First, they have to defeat the top-of-the-line bike lock. In addition to that, the M1 also features a high-decibel, motion-sensitive theft alarm, which will be set off if tampering with the bike. A dedicated smartphone app is another layer of protection, offering instant notifications in case of anything suspicious. Then there’s also the real-time GPS tracking feature.
If somehow thieves still manage to pull it off with the bike all armed and everything, Markhor ensures customers they’ll get a refund (of the bike’s BlueBook value) if it’s not recovered within 30 days.
The Markhor M1 electric bike is now available to buy for $1,500 on the company’s website and you can also find it on Indiegogo, where you can get it at a Super Early Bird price, which means $100 cheaper. The estimated delivery date is May 2022.
