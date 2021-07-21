This Bike's Pedal Doubles as a Lock System, Makes Your Ride Theft-Proof

Every cyclist knows that one of the biggest biking problems is how and where to store the lock system. Usually, it has to be carried in a backpack or mounted on the bike, making it a challenge to take it with you while riding. To make things easier, one passionate cyclist has come up with an ingenious solution. Why not turn the bike's pedals into a lock?
And he did. German entrepreneur Eder Thomas wanted to create something that could be carried around all the time and make it look like it's part of the bike. He named his tool ET-one and it is actually a pedal that doubles as a lock.
The pedal has a key-operated locking mechanism, and it comes with a shackle that is mounted on the bike's frame so it doesn't get in the way while you're riding it. Once you park your bike, just take the shackle off the frame and insert it through the wheel into the pedal lock.
A little curved bar runs along the side of the shackle and fits into a hole at the end of the pedal's axle, helping to keep everything in place. The lock shackle blocks your bike and locks your pedal axle at the same time, so it can't move an inch from its position.
It could still be lifted off the ground and get solen by a thief, but Thomas has thought about that possibility as well. This is why he's also created a shackle with a curved end. This way, the hook on the other end can attach to poles or other structures.
What's interesting to know is that this tool is universal. The pedal, lock, and shackle can be easily mounted on any bike. All three components are pretty durable and can also be used separately if one wishes to do so.
Currently, ET-one is part of a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. If it receives enough support, Thomas estimates that the product will meet its future owners in December this year. For a pledge of $176, you can get an ET-one basic package with a straight shakle in black, or you can pledge $211 for a complete package that contains the shackle with the hooked end.
