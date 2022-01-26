Spanish-Made Flebi Evo 3.0 Claims to Be the Lightest Folding E-Bike on the Market

With micromobility becoming a global trend, there’s no shortage of e-bike brands and models to choose from, with manufacturers constantly striving to keep up by improving design and adding new and competitive features. The approach of Spanish company Flebi is to create the world’s lightest folding electric bicycle.
We’re not sure if this is actually the lightest folding e-bike in the world, but it might just be so. We do know other two-wheelers that weigh even less than Flebi’s Evo 3.0, but they lack either the electric drive or the folding design. We recently covered Brompton’s T Line, with bikes that weigh just 16 lb (7.4 kg) but those are not electric. Sava’s new carbon gravel bike, the E-Flash weighs only 24 lb (11 kg), but even though it’s electric, it doesn’t fold.
The Flebi Evo 3.0 is both electric and foldable and tips the scale at just 28.4 lb (12.9 kg). Compared to the manufacturer’s previous version, this one comes with upgrades in terms of the LCD display, its controller, pedaling sensor, and design, to name the most important ones. It also comes with long fenders both in the front and rear.
Featuring an aluminum frame and measuring 90 x 16 x 60 cm (35 x 6.2 x 23 in) when folded, the Evo 3.0 is compact and practical. It has a maximum load of 110 kg (242 lb) and it can be folded within just 10 seconds. It is equipped with 16 x 1.5” tires, a 250W front hub motor with five levels of assistance, and a 24V/10Ah battery that claims to offer a range of more than 35 km (21 miles) on a charge. The bike can reach a maximum speed of 25 kph (15.5 mph), which is nothing out of the ordinary, but it's not like you're allowed to go much faster than that in the city.
The Flebi Evo 3.0 is now available to order for a price of approximately $1,240. Shipping is estimated to start this March.
Check out the Evo 3.0 in the video below.
