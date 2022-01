Fiido's New Cargo E-Bike Is Sturdy, Fast, and Equipped to Go the Distance. On or Off-Road

Emission-free, motorized, sturdy, and with plenty of storage space on them, electric cargo bikes have increased in popularity tremendously in recent years. More and more people are seeing them as a cleaner alternative to cars, one that is fast and convenient enough to consider.Fiido’s new T1 cargo e-bike is not the most original-looking utility two-wheeler out there. In fact, if you’re into these kinds of bikes, you might see a clear resemblance to the Rad Power RadRunner , both in looks and some specs.We’re not sure if this is a coincidence or a lack of inspiration on Fiido’s part, but apart from that, the T1 looks like a solid, reliable vehicle meant to go the distance, on or off-road. It also seems to offer more than what you get with Rad Power’s cargo bike, for approximately the same price.Designed to tackle any terrain, the T1 bike is equipped with 20 x 4.0” fat tires that boast an anti-skid tread pattern. And to make sure you don’t experience any bumpy rides, Fiido also threw in a shock-absorbing suspension fork in the front. The step-through frame is made from aluminum alloy and, just as you would expect, the T1 is not exactly feather-light, weighing a total of 36 kg (80 lb).Fiido’s T1 bike packs a 750W rear hub motor (just like the RadRunner) but claims to reach a higher top speed of 50 kph (31 mph). It also comes with a 7-speed derailleur.In terms of battery, the cargo e-bike is powered by a 48V 20 Ah battery with a capacity of 960 Wh, which is said to offer a range of up to 150 km (93 miles) on a charge.An LED display offers the most important stats of the bike.And with this being a cargo bike, the T1 includes a front basket and a solid, low rear rack with a wooden deck.Fiido’s T1 electric cargo bike is now available to order on the official website for a price of $1,600.You can watch the two-wheeler being put to test in the video below.