New E-Bike From Blix Is a Great Cargo Vehicle and Offers an Impressive Range

Just slightly longer than a regular bike, the new Packa Genie e-bike has a payload capacity of up to 200 lbs (90.7 kg) and offers a dual battery option that totals 1,228Wh. With this setup, the bike offers a range of up to 80 miles (128.7 km) per charge. 9 photos



Packa Genie is the creation of e-bike startup Blix, a Santa Cruz-based company. The e-bike comes in three colors: Teal, Bright White, and Slate Gray. It has a length of 81” (2m), it is equipped with 24” wheels and its low center of gravity makes it easy to handle.You can either opt for the single battery setup, which guarantees ranges of 40 miles (64 km), or for the dual system, with the latter doubling that range. Fully charging the battery takes six hours.A new 750 W hub motor provides enough power for carrying heavy loads and for easy climbing, with a peak output of 1,350 W when needed.Blix’s new e-bike is a 7-speed two-wheeler and it comes with a smart modular rack system that offers more than 200 combinations, so you can use the bike to carry everything you need. There are several accessories to choose from such as a front rack with a 50 lbs (22.6 kg) loading capacity, a large basket that you can mount to the front or rear rack, and even a “VIP section” which allows you to take up to two children with you on the ride.You’ve got reliable, hydraulic disk brakes and integrated front and rear LED lights, which are powered by the Packa Genie’s battery.Blix equipped the bike with a display with a USB port that allows you to directly charge any device. You can use the display to browse through the five levels of pedal assist power, check out the battery level, keep track of your speed and distance.The new Packa Genie electric bike goes for $2000.