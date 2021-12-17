5 Long-Term Review: RadRhino 5 From Rad Power Bikes Never Stops Being Fun

Rad Power Bikes Upgrades Its Moped-Style Utility E-Bike, Increases Comfort and Stability

The RadRunner 2 utility bike can be Recently launched, the RadRunner 2 is designed just like the original RadRunner, giving riders the possibility to use it either as a traditional bike, a cargo one, or a utility bike , depending on how you’re adjusting the seat. The new version comes with improved handling, a more comfortable saddle, and over 330 accessory combinations that you can use to customize your ride.You can get the bike in black or forest green.Just like the company ’s previous utility bike, the RadRunner 2 has a step-through frame, but the new model has a more laid-back head tube angle, for better stability. The saddle now comes with half-an-inch (15 mm) of additional padding compared to the RadRunner 1, for extra comfy rides.To keep things simple and low maintenance, Rad Power Bikes equipped the bike with that same familiar single-speed drivetrain. You’ve got the 750W geared hub motor, a four-level pedal assist, and a throttle that can take you to 20 mph (32 kph).The 48V 14 Ah battery offers a range of more than 45 miles (72 km) per charge and Rad Power Bikes guarantees 800 charge cycles.A LED control panel is easily controllable with a single click and there are buttons for lights and pedal assistance, as well as LED indicators. With a payload capacity of 300 lb (136 kg), the bike is compatible with a plethora of accessories from Rad Power Bikes, including racks, cup holders, and so much more. There is also a proprietary passenger package available with a cushioned passenger seat, protective wheel guards, and retractable footpegs. You have to pay $100 for this addon.The RadRunner 2 utility bike can be ordered now for $1,500.

