KBO's First Cargo E-Bike Promises a Payload Capacity of 400 Lb and a 60-Mile Range

E-bike manufacturer KBO launched its first utility two-wheeler, a cargo bike called Ranger. The sturdy vehicle comes with an impressive payload capacity and plenty of accessories included.
The KBO Ranger was announced by the company at the end of September and now is available to pre-order. Available in gray or orange, the wheeler packs 20" wheels and a 750W brushless geared hub motor with a peak power of 900W, promising to handle heavy loads and steep hills. Speed-wise, the Ranger reaches a top speed of 24 mph (38.6 kph) without pedaling, which is the legal speed limit in most areas.
As far as the battery of the wheeler goes, it has a capacity of 840Wh and offers a range of more than 60 miles (96.5 km) on a single charge. Of course, that range is influenced by factors like cargo weight, the pedal-assist level used, and the incline. KBO boasts of the bike's battery lasting 900 complete charge cycles. Around five hours are necessary to fully recharge the bike’s battery using the 3A quick charger.
The KBO Ranger cargo bike comes with a 7-speed Shimano transmission, mechanical disc brakes in the front and rear, and an ergonomic half-twist throttle, for when you’re tired of pedaling and want some assistance. An LCD backlit display provides plenty of useful information, featuring a charge indicator, a speedometer, an odometer, and data on the pedal assist level (from 0 to 5).
While there’s no suspension with the rigid front fork, you still get a comfortable ride, with the bike being equipped with 3” wide tires and featuring an adjustable saddle (up and down, back and forth).
Now for the cargo features of the wheeler, the KBO Ranger comes with a solid aluminum rear rack that can carry up to 120 lb (54.4 kg). There are other accessories included with the utility e-bike, such as fenders and Ranger running boards for extra storage. The total payload capacity of the bike is 400 lb (181 kg).
You can now pre-order the KBO Ranger on the official website, with the two-wheeler being priced at $1,700. Orders placed now will be shipped in January 2022.
