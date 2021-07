Fiido Announces Two New, Folding E-bike Models, They Are Lighter and Smarter

Both e-bikes measure 59 x 22.8 x 39.3 in (150 x 58 x 100 cm) in riding mode and 33 x 15.7 x 23.2 in (84 x 40 x 59 cm) when they are folded. The most notable differences between the two are the fact that the X Lite doesn’t come with hydraulic brakes and has a smaller range of only 37 miles (60 km), as supposed to Fiido X, which can take you in 80-mile (130 km) long adventures.The design of Fiido X and X Lite is similar to the one seen in the D11 model, boasting the same magnesium alloy frame that gets them to a total weight of only 6.6 lbs (3 kg). Both have internal cable routing and the folding mechanism is also hidden inside.Fiido X has a 40 Nm high torque motor, front and rear lights that are integrated within the body, 20-inch tires, and a Shimano 7-speed transmission. The top speed of the X model is 15.5 mph (25 kph).As far as the smart features go, Fiido X will come with an app control that will let you monitor your bike and also find other cycling enthusiasts such as yourself. There’s also a built-in code lock for security reasons and an LCD display with a built-in USB charging port.Fiido follows the same recipe when it comes to the new X and X Lite models and prepares an Indiegogo launch-day deal of up to 50 percent for the bikes. The presale price of the X model will be $1,099, while X Lite will cost you $899.