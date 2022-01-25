Toyota Will Allegedly Put the TRD Desert Chase Concept Into Production To Fight Raptors

The Ford Raptor line of performance vehicles was expanded with the latest Bronco Raptor addition, but soon the Blue Oval will have to fight a new challenger in this segment. The latest rumors show Toyota is planning a performance version of the Tundra and we expect it to look pretty much like the TRD Desert Chase Concept the Japanese introduced at the 2021 SEMA Show last November.
The Desert Chase looked totally badass and its name suggests it will come after some established competition, but Toyota vigorously denied it intends to consider building it. If the rumors are true, it seems the Japanese maker has changed their perspectives on this one. According to The Drive, Toyota is testing a production version of the performance truck right now. Not only that, but Toyota intends to race the future performance Tundra in a desert racing, essentially pitting it against the Ford F-150 Raptor.
Toyota, of course, denied commenting on the new product rumors, but the tipster is a trusted source and The Drive stands by his findings. To be sure, Toyota already gave the Ford F-150 Raptor a run for its money with the Tundra TRD Pro. The high-end Tundra comes with a hybrid powertrain delivering 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque and is also a little cheaper than the Raptor. Although that power is a little under the Raptor's 450 HP figure, the torque is something to brag about in the half-ton pickup segment.
We imagine Toyota will have no problem giving the future Tundra a few more horsepower to beat the V6 EcoBoost under the F-150 Raptor’s hood. That is until Ford will release the V8-powered Raptor R in the near future. It’s like the downsize race that started back in 2009, only in reverse.
Back to the next performance Tundra, this will naturally be based on the TRD Pro underpinnings, just like the Desert Chase SEMA Concept. This also sported 37-inch Generals tires and long-travel suspension to allow it to be a meaningful “desert-chaser.”
