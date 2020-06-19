A Giant Car-Free City Is Being Built in Shenzhen, China

The Lobster Lock Is a Biker’s Best Friend, Never Has to Be Taken It Off

If your favorite means of transport is a bicycle, regardless of whether traditional or electric, your biggest problem is keeping it safe from thieves. 5 photos







Lobster Lock isn’t even that heavy, though it’s solid. Made of heat-treated hardened steel, it weighs 2.8 pounds (1.3 kg) and fastens to the down or seat tube, where the bike bottle cage bosses are. You lock in the screws and then you can mount the bottle cage on top of the lock.



When it’s time to park the bike, open the claws of the lock and lock it through the front wheel (if it’s on the down tube). Even if a thief comes and unscrews the base of the lock from the bike, they still won’t be able to take the bike because the lock forms a closed loop.



“Coming back to an unscrewed Lobster Lock would certainly be annoying, but we’ll take that over a stolen bike every time,” Lobster Lock says. Unless, of course, the thief chooses to saw his way to your bike, in which case absolutely no lock in the world could deter him.



Priced at $74.99, the Lobster Lock is definitely pricier than other rigid steel bike locks, but then again, it’s expected from a world first.



