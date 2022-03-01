Don't Let the Jet Set See This Ugly Rolls-Royce Cullinan, or We Might Have an Outbreak

Fueled by the SUV boom, Rolls-Royce have dipped their toes in the segment roughly four years ago. Their first such product is named the Cullinan, and ticks all the right boxes, as it is ultra-luxurious, powerful, and instantly recognizable as a model that came from the Goodwood factory.
Helping the company reach new sales records, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan has become one of the favorite toys of the rich folks. And while most of them chose to retain the OEM looks, others went bananas, turning theirs into brash machines, and it is the latter category that should not see the pictured example.
Sketched out by Aksyonov Nikita on Behance, it is arguably one of the kitschiest takes on the luxury high-rider that we have seen. It sports a light blue finish or wrap, has a wide body kit, with front, side, and rear extensions, and what certain brands would call a chrome-delete package. The air suspension has shaved many inches from its ground clearance and contributes to the revised looks, alongside the flashy Y-spoke wheels, with negative camber.
Full privacy windows prevent us from seeing the cabin, though we think that anyone bold enough to turn their Cullinan into such a controversial ride would probably take care of this aspect too. We certainly hope that it doesn’t step out of the digital realm, yet if it’s one tuner that might help it do that, then that could be Mansory.
As a reminder, they are already tuning Rolls-Royce Cullinans, with one of their latest proposals including a power boost too. Named the Special UAE Edition, that one has 601 hp (610 ps / 449 kW) and 701 lb-ft (950 Nm) of torque, up from the 562 hp (570 ps / 419 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) produced by the twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 in the stock model.
