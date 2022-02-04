Key Glock Mixes, Matches Yellow Attire to Forgiato Cullinan for Young Dolph Tribute

Sometimes, even something as glitzy and outrageously glamorous as a custom, screaming-yellow Rolls-Royce Cullinan can serve a greater cause. With a little help from the (famous) owner, of course.
Markeyvius LaShun Cathey, better known by his stage name Key Glock, is only 24 years old, but it's been years already since he rose to fame. With a little help from someone that he will probably never forget. The American rapper and songwriter from Memphis, Tennessee started on the right course back in 2017 with his mixtape “Glock Season.”
Currently signed to Young Dolph's record label Paper Route Empire, he is also known as a protégé to Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., who unfortunately and tragically lost his life this past November in another resounding gun shooting. Everyone still mourns the loss, and people express their sorrow in most personal ways.
Key Glock, for example, recently gave us an emotion-filled homage on social media. Naturally, there is also an automotive twist. Otherwise, we might have missed it entirely. Luckily, the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs are always on the lookout for any of their designs. Even when partially obscured...
Like it was the case here. Frankly, most people will probably not even notice that Key Glock’s customized Rolls-Royce Cullinan features a bespoke set of aftermarket wheels. They would seemingly be more preoccupied to check out the rapper’s tribute to his departed career caretaker and friend. Or to grade the mix-and-match show of force.
After all, Key Glock does seem to have selected everything quite attentively. His shoes and winter jacket specifically match the yellow Cullinan, while The North Face x Gucci blue union suit provides a nice, darker contrast. Just like the Forgiato wheels have a yellow-and-black style to match the yellow paintjob and black elements on the Cullinan itself.
Well, attention to detail is always key to everything. So, we also suggest a chrome delete to be next for the stunning Rolls-Royce.
Currently signed to Young Dolph's record label Paper Route Empire, he is also known as a protégé to Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., who unfortunately and tragically lost his life this past November in another resounding gun shooting. Everyone still mourns the loss, and people express their sorrow in most personal ways.
Key Glock, for example, recently gave us an emotion-filled homage on social media. Naturally, there is also an automotive twist. Otherwise, we might have missed it entirely. Luckily, the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs are always on the lookout for any of their designs. Even when partially obscured...
Like it was the case here. Frankly, most people will probably not even notice that Key Glock’s customized Rolls-Royce Cullinan features a bespoke set of aftermarket wheels. They would seemingly be more preoccupied to check out the rapper’s tribute to his departed career caretaker and friend. Or to grade the mix-and-match show of force.
After all, Key Glock does seem to have selected everything quite attentively. His shoes and winter jacket specifically match the yellow Cullinan, while The North Face x Gucci blue union suit provides a nice, darker contrast. Just like the Forgiato wheels have a yellow-and-black style to match the yellow paintjob and black elements on the Cullinan itself.
Well, attention to detail is always key to everything. So, we also suggest a chrome delete to be next for the stunning Rolls-Royce.