Yo Gotti Gets Custom Wrap for his Rolls-Royce and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

It's not surprising to see rapper Yo Gotti flaunt his glorious fleet of Rolls-Royces on social media. But, sometimes, he opts for other brands. This time, he showed that both his Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and Rolls-Royce Phantom have a special wrap with his album cover on the hood.
Rapper and record executive Yo Gotti and fellow rapper Moneybagg Yo have a lot in common, including their passion for cars. As Moneybagg just brought a new Rolls-Royce Phantom into his garage, it gave Yo Gotti another opportunity to show off his rides.
Just a few days ago, the rapper gave us a look at the new wraps for two of his cars, a black Phantom and a white Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, before boarding a private jet.
The new entries show that the rapper chose to put the cover of his album on the hood of both and his name and album title all over the doors.
The luxurious Phantom has a redeveloped 6.75-liter V12 engine under its hood, which has been configured to give more torque at lower revs to provide a super quiet experience on board at high speeds for the occupants, yet more thrill behind the wheel. The power unit sends 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
When it comes to the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, the manufacturer put a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine under the hood, which sends power to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering 697 horsepower (707 ps) and a maximum torque of 645 lb-ft (875 Nm). It only takes the SUV 3.6 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, with a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph).
On February 9, Yo Gotti also shared the same vehicles on his Instagram Stories, giving us a glimpse of the custom wraps and showing how proud he was of all his achievements.
