Midnight Black Rolls-Royce Cullinan RS Edition Rides on Huge, Chromed Forgiatos

Nothing screams high-valued bank accounts like a huge mansion, a yacht, or a luxury ride. Well, there is one creation that fits all attributes. And it is naturally Rolls-Royce's representative into the ultra-posh SUV segment.
Nicknaming a Rolls-Royce Cullinan as a land yacht might turn out to be a severe understatement. However, some prefer to remain as subtle as possible... when flaunting a humongous SUV. With this Cullinan example not labeled for sale, who knows what cool star might have commissioned it.
All we know for sure is that we are dealing with yet another pristine creation stemming from the imagination of the good folks behind the Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International automotive dealership. They’re doing them all “for the culture.” But with decidedly intriguing twists.
So, just in case anyone thought it was not possible for a Rolls to blend in, here is a Midnight Black over Peanut Butter Rolls-Royce Cullinan that has been customized to easily stand out from the murdered-out crowd. As such, two elements set it apart from the niche.
One would be that it is not a Black Badge, and all the chromed bits and pieces are delivering the right contrast against black attire. The second is that we are dealing with yet another SUV that rides pristine on a set of forged aftermarket wheels. The humongous chrome-finish wheels are bearing the traditional mark of Los Angeles, California-based Forgiato Designs, naturally.
Unfortunately, there is no hint towards their dimensions. Other than the fact they must be at least 26-inches wide by the looks of how they are not getting dwarfed by the behemoth’s black body. Anyway, the Forgiatos are just part of the star attractions for this custom Cullinan show. There is also a heap of RS edition goodies tucked in the description embedded below.
Now, there is just one last thing to do. That would be to imagine the fast-spinning chrome wheels turning into a veritable moving mirror when the Cullinan unleashes its 563-horsepower V12 power on its way to 62 mph in a mere 4.1 seconds. And then on to a max speed of 185 mph/298 kph...
