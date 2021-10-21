Ken Block's Hoonifox Will Become Real but First Turns Into Flaming, Artsy NFT

After cutting up the lengthy official ties with Ford and signing up with the Ingolstadt-based creator of quattro, one might think Ken Block will never look back. Well, it turns out that Blue Oval fans are in for a vintage treat with a Fox Body twist.
Anyone who watches closely the creations stemming from both Ken Block’s mind, the Hoonicorn gang, or their numerous collaborators might have a clue about what this is all about. It’s the Hoonifox, all right, aka Ken Block and Ash Thorp’s interpretation of an AWD Fox Body Ford Mustang.
In case you didn’t know, Ash Thorp is not only the virtual artist better known as ashthorp on social media. But he’s also a prolific and artsy pixel master that has seen some of his creations become real-world wonders. For example, he’s the designer behind “The Batman’s” new/old muscle car-inspired Batmobile!
And he’s also into Ken Block’s vision of automotive life, as past projects will attest. But we’re here to discuss the future because both the CGI expert and Ken Block have revealed the Hoonifox Fox Body Mustang will turn from wishful thinking into reality. Before that happens, the fans also have the interesting opportunity of snatching dedicated pieces from their first-ever NFT collection.
The latter is exclusively available on the Eternity Chain starting October 21st (12 p.m. EST/9 a.m. PST) and is comprised of five “very special Hoonifox NFTs.” Naturally, both Ken Block and Ash Thorp want to make this collection a treat for enthusiasts, so they’re all available in different quantities/values, but also on a very limited basis.
Highlights include a one-of-one “all-gold-everything edition,” while the buyers of the “Hoonifox: Smoky Donuts in All-Black Edition” NFT will additionally get the chance to “win a signed pair of fireproof gloves by me that I used during this past season of racing.” This is interesting, but of course, the Hoonifox that immediately caught our eye is actually the one that’s suggestively entitled: “Smoky Donuts & Fire!”
