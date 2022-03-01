Batman Watches Over the City, Rides on Top of a Cabin in The London Eye

The Batman and his brand new, muscle-car-looking Batmobile are just days from arriving in theaters worldwide, but, just in case you’re wondering, The Dark Knight is still watching over the city. Not Gotham, though, but London.
The Batman, the latest installment in the Warner Bros. series, sees Robert Pattinson take over from Ben Affleck in the role of the caped crusader, and audiences offered another origin story. This one, though, will be different from all the others before, and that change is also obvious in the new Batmobile, which is now a muscle car with an exposed engine and plenty of badass vibes about it.
Meanwhile, Warners is promoting the film in style by putting Batman himself (though not Pattinson) on top of a cabin of The London Eye. At 135 meters (443 feet), The London Eye is the world’s largest cantilever observation wheel or, in layman terms, Ferris Wheel. A stunt man dressed in full Dark Knight gear was strapped to one of the cabins for the stunt, but what made it even more impressive was the fact that strong winds were blowing that day.
Footage of the stunt is available in the tweet below. The intentional similarity between the sight of Batman looking over London and that of the fictional Dark Knight watching over Gotham is awesome.
With The Batman opening wide in theaters this weekend, March 4, fans will be able to get a proper look both at the beloved character and his equally beloved Batmobile. It’s been given a complete overhaul, especially compared to prior installments that saw a more tank-like vehicle, in keeping with the idea that this Batman works like an underground vigilante and is just getting started on his mission.
His Batmobile resembles something he and some assistant (Alfred, perhaps) could put together on their own, a muscle car-like beast with a jet propulsion system and plenty of exposed or unfinished parts. This time, the Batmobile conveys brute, unsophisticated power, much like the driver himself.
Speaking of this unpolished Batman, here he is, enjoying a ride:
BATMAN WATCH: Batman was spotted keeping watch over London, England, when a man dressed as the character appeared on top of a cabin of the London Eye on Monday morning (2/28). The stunt was to promote the new movie, "The Batman." pic.twitter.com/mONcf79IOH— KALB News Channel 5 (@KALBtv5) March 1, 2022