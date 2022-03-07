New Edge Mustang Cobra R With Digital Chevy 632 Swap Is Not Just Formula D Fun

That was an opportunity too sweet to pass up for someone like Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media. Who himself is clearly no stranger to crazy ideas. So, we should not be surprised that he decided to enrage Blue Oval and Chevy purists by digitally “disrespecting” a 2000 New Edge Ford SVT Mustang Cobra R.Well, it has been more than two decades since its production, so perhaps fewer will be inclined to say this is not their cup of tea. In return, the pixel master has decided to experiment with both the Formula Drift look and one of his recent favorites, the Chevrolet Performance ZZ632/1000 crate V8 engine. One that has become a major darling for these mind-bending swaps...The latest one has to do with the New Edge Cobra R, Formula D, and a little twist that gets us thinking the CGI expert is a subliminal patriot. The obvious result is that we now have a potential build to enrage all other builds. A 1,004-horsepower 632ci Ford packing a Chevy Performance V8 engine that is dressed up in Ford Blue.The author, of course, has a “sensible” explanation for the swap idea. But he also takes everything up a notch, as the “body is stock looking but modified subtly, especially in the wheel arches which are wider than stock, to accommodate the large wheels and tires.” Then, a Holley Performance livery and some virtual sponsorship deals seem like the perfect way to top up the whole CGI deal.Only there is one last thing of note. The predominant colors are a red and blue combination because they “look just at home on this Mustang.” Alas, when the white-letter livery is also taken into account, this one morphs into a very patriotic idea. Who said the 4th of July cannot come early?