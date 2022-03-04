Next Chevy Camaro Imagined As Fast EV Sedan, Has Surprising Trio of Influences

As Chevrolet Camaro sales continue to decline and put major pressure on the upcoming seventh-generation pony/muscle car, people continue to search for a redeeming solution. Even with an EV twist.
Surprisingly, the oldest of America’s pony/muscle cars, Stellantis’ Dodge Challenger, was the one to take the sales crown in 2021. That was small consolation for Chevy’s Camaro, as it trailed way behind Ford’s ubiquitous Mustang. So, do we feel surprised that everyone thinks it might get the boot towards the plains of car Valhalla?
Or that General Motors could allow the Chevy folk yet another revolutionary transformation, just like it did with the mid-engine C8 Chevy Corvette? As such, one of the biggest ideas flaunted across the rumor mill for the next Camaro iteration has to do with a possible sedan and SUV morphing into a herald of the EV revolution.
The rumors have been flying under the OEM radar for quite a while already. For example, Kleber Silva, a Barueri, Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on Behance, came up with a CGI solution to the conundrum almost a full year ago. And it had both sedan and SUV variations of the battery-powered kind. Complete with Caddy DNA...
But perhaps the digital automotive content creator was not satisfied with the EV sedan outcome. Although, if you ask us, it was the crossover that needed a bit more work. Alas, the CGI expert recently decided to have another go at an unofficial seventh-generation Chevy Camaro EV sedan. With a couple or even a trio of twists, if our own two cents are allowed.
2024 Equinox (more) and Silverado (less). However, there is also a pretty surprising fastback-like rear treatment that eerily reminds us of the Kia Optima and Hyundai Elantra...
Still, it would only be natural for General Motors to undertake some drastic measures. Dodge could soon present the next-generation all-electric muscle car and further hog the pony/muscle car market. Ford is also on the verge of officially unveiling the S650 Mustang. And we are probably going to see it sport some form of electrification to join the sustainability quest kicked off by the Mustang Mach-E five-door crossover SUV.
Additionally, many fans already feel that General Motors missed the retro hype train altogether. Everyone screams about wanting a modern K5 Blazer in their life and Chevy gives them a slow-selling crossover SUV instead. Now, with the advent of EVs, there is an opportunity to make amends. And perhaps transform the long-running Camaro nameplate into something else.
Sure, the change – if as drastic as the rumor mill envisions it – will be hard to swallow for classic Camaro enthusiasts. Albeit, given the lackluster performance of the current iteration, it seems so few of them are left anymore. Thus, when down, Chevy probably thinks it can only go up. However, do take this unofficial rendering with a huge pinch of salt. Hopefully, GM will allow the automaker enough leeway to truly innovate the EV playing field!
