Ford Everest Raptor Rendered as Family's Next Feisty Overlanding Companion

Blue Oval fans have been seeing Raptors everywhere this winter season. Both in the real world, as the 2022 Bronco Raptor and 2023 Ranger Raptor. As well as across the virtual realm.
To anyone watching the latest FoMoCo developments it is pretty clear that even as the company thinks about new ways to be a sustainable corporation, it also loves to “Raptorize” everything. Just think about the all-new 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor that will proudly join the F-150 Raptor family.
Or that in Europe, the 2023 Ranger Raptor dune-bashing and rock-crawling pickup truck will arrive at dealerships ahead of the regular version. Plus, the former is now equipped with the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, so it also has the right powertrain to join the North American market.
Alas, automotive virtual artists are not content with all these Raptor examples. They all imagine more are coming. And the best-possible suspect is the newly introduced 2023 Ford Everest. An SUV based on the Ranger T6.2 platform will sadly not become available in Europe or America as well. However, the rumor mill does not exclude an Everest Raptor development for 2023 or 2024MY if there is enough popular demand.
If the Blue Oval head honchos would judge the market based solely on what pixel masters imagine, the Everest Raptor would be a no-brainer. So, here is another interpretation of the subject. This time around, courtesy of Kleber Silva, a Barueri, Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on Behance.
The CGI expert has joined the recent Blue Oval craze about everything being a CGI Raptor with an enticing twist. The background used for the unofficial transformation paints a beautiful family picture of fine-weather overlanding adventures. And it is only logical since the new Everest is thought of from the OEM standpoint as a great road trip companion.
