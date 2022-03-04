Baby Driver Director Praises The Batman for Batmobile Car Chase Scene

The Batmobile is one of the most famous cars in the cinematic world, alongside James Bond’s iconic Aston Martin DB5. And the new movie, The Batman, which hits cinemas around the world today, March 4, includes an exciting Batmobile car chase that received high praise from the Baby Driver director.
Robert Pattinson (Tenet, The Lighthouse, Twilight) is the latest actor to put on the black cape and mask and become Batman. Existing independently of Ben Affleck’s Cape Crusader, Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne comes under Matt Reeves’ (Cloverfield, Planet of the Apes trilogy) direction, with a script from Matt Reeves and Peter Craig.
And Baby Driver director Edgar Wright has gotten a chance to see the movie before it was officially released, and he can’t stop raving about it.
In a message posted on his Twitter account, Wright praises the film and encourages people to go and see it. But more than that, he’s very excited about a particular car chase scene.
He began: “You don't need me to tell you to see #TheBatman. (You probably have your tix booked already!),” and added: “But I will say as an aficionado of gnarly car chases, there's a humdinger of a rain soaked freeway chase with the Batmobile. Holy mackerel! You will enjoy x”
Given all the high-speed chases in his own Baby Driver movie released in 2017, his comment is a great compliment for the released film.
The Batmobile used for the new Batman installment is inspired by a 1963 Chevrolet Camaro, and the design includes elements from other American muscle cars like Ford Mustang or the Dodge Charger. We got a glimpse of it in one of the trailers released, when the Batmobile jumps through fire in an intense car scene' and flips over Penguin’s vehicle.
The movie has encountered several setbacks due to the health crisis, but, ahead of its premiere, it was already certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.
And Baby Driver director Edgar Wright has gotten a chance to see the movie before it was officially released, and he can’t stop raving about it.
In a message posted on his Twitter account, Wright praises the film and encourages people to go and see it. But more than that, he’s very excited about a particular car chase scene.
He began: “You don't need me to tell you to see #TheBatman. (You probably have your tix booked already!),” and added: “But I will say as an aficionado of gnarly car chases, there's a humdinger of a rain soaked freeway chase with the Batmobile. Holy mackerel! You will enjoy x”
Given all the high-speed chases in his own Baby Driver movie released in 2017, his comment is a great compliment for the released film.
The Batmobile used for the new Batman installment is inspired by a 1963 Chevrolet Camaro, and the design includes elements from other American muscle cars like Ford Mustang or the Dodge Charger. We got a glimpse of it in one of the trailers released, when the Batmobile jumps through fire in an intense car scene' and flips over Penguin’s vehicle.
The movie has encountered several setbacks due to the health crisis, but, ahead of its premiere, it was already certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.
You don't need me to tell you to see #TheBatman. (You probably have your tix booked already!). But I will say as an aficionado of gnarly car chases, there's a humdinger of a rain soaked freeway chase with the Batmobile. Holy mackerel! You will enjoy x— edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 3, 2022