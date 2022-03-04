Jason Momoa Attends The Batman Premiere, His Lookalike Son Tries Out the Batmobile

The Batmobile is an important vehicle in every Batman movie, and the recently released one is no different. Bruce Wayne’s ride had a place on the red carpet at the movie’s premiere, and Jason Momoa also posed with it, alongside his children.
Jason Momoa is a big part of the DC Comics world, as he’s getting ready to premiere the second Aquaman standalone movie later this year. But the new movie, The Batman, does not feature an appearance from the sea superhero, and Momoa was only there to support his stepdaughter, Zoe Kravitz, who stars as Catwoman.
Despite his separation from his longtime wife, Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa couldn’t stop raving about his stepdaughter, and was at the movie premiere in New York to support her, with his kids, Nakoa-Wolf, 13, and daughter Lola, 14.
The three posed in front of the new Batmobile, which would be a Jason Momoa-approved ride. Based on a 1963 Chevrolet Camaro with a mix of other American muscle cars, like the Ford Mustang or Dodge Charger, it looks exactly like the kind of ride the actor would go for. Unfortunately, he didn’t get a chance to hop behind the wheel of Bruce Wayne’s villain-chasing ride, but his son, Nakoa-Wolf, did.
Momoa shared a set of pictures with him and the children on the red carpet, and his lookalike son seemed incredibly thrilled of the opportunity to sit in Batman’s car.
Prior to getting to New York, he shared several pictures with Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz’s boyfriend, as they were on their way to the Big Apple.
When it comes to Zoe, Momoa wrote a heartfelt caption saying that she is “perfect as cat woman i’m so proud of you. so excited for @snl next week your going to kill it.” Momoa also thanked fans for giving him space and privacy in the midst of his separation from Lisa Bonet.
Despite his separation from his longtime wife, Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa couldn’t stop raving about his stepdaughter, and was at the movie premiere in New York to support her, with his kids, Nakoa-Wolf, 13, and daughter Lola, 14.
The three posed in front of the new Batmobile, which would be a Jason Momoa-approved ride. Based on a 1963 Chevrolet Camaro with a mix of other American muscle cars, like the Ford Mustang or Dodge Charger, it looks exactly like the kind of ride the actor would go for. Unfortunately, he didn’t get a chance to hop behind the wheel of Bruce Wayne’s villain-chasing ride, but his son, Nakoa-Wolf, did.
Momoa shared a set of pictures with him and the children on the red carpet, and his lookalike son seemed incredibly thrilled of the opportunity to sit in Batman’s car.
Prior to getting to New York, he shared several pictures with Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz’s boyfriend, as they were on their way to the Big Apple.
When it comes to Zoe, Momoa wrote a heartfelt caption saying that she is “perfect as cat woman i’m so proud of you. so excited for @snl next week your going to kill it.” Momoa also thanked fans for giving him space and privacy in the midst of his separation from Lisa Bonet.