Batmobile Replica Comes With Life-Size Dark Knight, Is Based on a 1976 Cadillac Eldorado

When the Batmobile made its first ever appearance in Detective Comics #27 back in May of 1939, it looked pretty much like any other car on the road. On top of that, it was red, which in a way was fitting for a character that started out by killing criminals during his early years. This was way before he became the world’s greatest detective, dead set on never taking a life, pun intended.
Anyway, ever since that first appearance, the Batmobile underwent multiple changes, but it has almost always featured a bat motif, such as wing-shaped tailfins. The vehicle evolved pretty much along with the character, to better reflect Batman’s growth throughout the years, as well as all the car industry technologies that would have been introduced along the way.
Some of its most famous iterations include the Lincoln Futura-based version, as seen in the 1960s Batman TV series with Adam West, but also the Tim Burton live-action film version, Christopher Nolan’s so-called Tumbler and Zack Snyder’s version from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
There are others too, like the Harald Belker-designed Batmobile from the 1997 film Batman & Robin (still trying to forget that one), the Joel Schumacher version from Batman Forever (not bad, but not great either), or the Batman: The Animated Series car from that iconic early 90s cartoon.
Ask any Batman fan and they’ll tell you that their favorite Batmobile is either the one from the animated series or the Tim Burton live-action version. We’re here to talk about the latter, because a stunning replica has recently surfaced on Mecum and will be auctioned off to the highest bidder this upcoming Spring.
As far as replicas go, this one is really good, albeit not quite perfect – the canopy is a tiny bit too tall. But other than that, we need to give its creator props for a job well done.
Another highlight is the life size Batman replica (the Michael Keaton version) sitting pretty in the passenger seat. We’re not sure whether it’s a whole mannequin or just the upper torso and head, but it’s a neat touch.
