Jason Momoa Now Lives In Luxurious RV After Lisa Bonet Split, Still Badass

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet had been together for a total of 16 years, and married for five years, when they announced their split in mid-January.After that, Momoa left their shared house and is now living in his expensive, luxurious RV. The Sun reported the actor is now camping in a friend’s yard, and new photographs show him looking quite disheveled (but where’s the difference, really?), as he lives in his RV. But it’s not necessarily a bad thing, because Momoa loves the luxurious RV so much that he used it to arrive at the red carpet premiere of the first Aquaman premiere with his co-stars, four years ago.From custom motorcycles to pink Cadillacs , you never know what vehicle Momoa will choose next. The actor had his own RV customized, working with EarthRoamer in 2018. A used EarthRoamer XV-LTi 026 like Momoa’s had a price of $750,000 on EarthRoamer’s website in 2021, with around 2,000 mileage on the clock, but its starting price when new can be around $1.7 million.Inside, there’s a wall-mounted Nespresso machine, an induction cooktop, and a complete outdoor kitchen, plus a lot of amenities to make your camping trip a success, including a full-size king mattress. The EarthRoamer LTi is built on an all-wheel-drive Ford F-550 chassis, which is powered by a powerful 6.7-liter turbo diesel V8 engine.This is quite different from a decade ago, though. Back when Momoa wasn’t famous and didn’t have the $10 million net worth he has now, he used to live in a van. And that came at a time when he was actually filming for the show that catapulted him into fame, Game of Thrones. He shared on Instagram a picture of himself living in a van (check the embedded post below), writing: “While filming GOT we had a lil break We were to [too] broke to fly home so we rented a panel van aka UHAUL in Belfast and drove around beautiful amazing IRELAND searching for the greatest pint of Guinness.”So, him staying in his luxurious RV is a definite improvement.