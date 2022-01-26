Jason Momoa Now Lives In Luxurious RV After Lisa Bonet Split, Still Badass

If it’s one thing everyone knows about Jason Momoa is that he loves adventure. Be it on two wheels, big cars, or pink Cadillacs, he would try everything. Including living in his luxurious EarthRoamer RV, after his current split.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet had been together for a total of 16 years, and married for five years, when they announced their split in mid-January.
After that, Momoa left their shared house and is now living in his expensive, luxurious RV. The Sun reported the actor is now camping in a friend’s yard, and new photographs show him looking quite disheveled (but where’s the difference, really?), as he lives in his RV. But it’s not necessarily a bad thing, because Momoa loves the luxurious RV so much that he used it to arrive at the red carpet premiere of the first Aquaman premiere with his co-stars, four years ago.
From custom motorcycles to pink Cadillacs, you never know what vehicle Momoa will choose next. The actor had his own RV customized, working with EarthRoamer in 2018. A used EarthRoamer XV-LTi 026 like Momoa’s had a price of $750,000 on EarthRoamer’s website in 2021, with around 2,000 mileage on the clock, but its starting price when new can be around $1.7 million.
Inside, there’s a wall-mounted Nespresso machine, an induction cooktop, and a complete outdoor kitchen, plus a lot of amenities to make your camping trip a success, including a full-size king mattress. The EarthRoamer LTi is built on an all-wheel-drive Ford F-550 chassis, which is powered by a powerful 6.7-liter turbo diesel V8 engine.
This is quite different from a decade ago, though. Back when Momoa wasn’t famous and didn’t have the $10 million net worth he has now, he used to live in a van. And that came at a time when he was actually filming for the show that catapulted him into fame, Game of Thrones. He shared on Instagram a picture of himself living in a van (check the embedded post below), writing: “While filming GOT we had a lil break We were to [too] broke to fly home so we rented a panel van aka UHAUL in Belfast and drove around beautiful amazing IRELAND searching for the greatest pint of Guinness.”
So, him staying in his luxurious RV is a definite improvement.
