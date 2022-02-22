Neymar Attends Batman Premiere in Paris, Sits in the Batmobile for Some Reason

The Batman, the upcoming DC Comics adaptation of the beloved justiciary, is just days ahead of its international release, and Neymar was also in attendance. Even more, he got to sit in the Batmobile.
The Paris Saint-Germain forward is a declared fan of the DC Comics superhero. A while back, Neymar, who usually has peculiar hairstyles, had the Batman logo trimmed into one side of his hair and has even added a tattoo of the vigilante on the left side of his back.
He also owns a custom Mercedes helicopter, which is said to be inspired by the Batmobile, which you can check out in our gallery. The Brazilian splashed around £10.5million for it, according to BILD.
Now, he got the chance of a lifetime and attended the premiere of the upcoming movie starring Robert Pattinson as Batman. The 30-year-old Brazilian forward posed with R-Patz on the red carpet and got a chance to sit in the Batmobile, which was also part of the premiere event, naturally.
Director Matt Reeves (Cloverfield, Planet of the Apes) shared a picture of the PSG player in the vehicle. Neymar shows up beaming behind the wheel.
The official Instagram account for the movie also posted a video of the forward in a replica of the Batmobile, with the caption: "Looks like @NeymarJr is ready to answer the call."
We first got a good glimpse at the new Batmobile in the first trailer released at the end of 2021, where we got to see Bruce Wayne’s black 1963 Corvette Stingray, which was the inspiration for this ride. The famous vehicle got a lot of exposure in the first trailer. The fans of the series had the chance to take a good look at the engine at the back, which shows a bizarre V-configuration.
Neymar shared an Instagram Stories post that shows him at the side of the Batmobile on the red carpet and stated that he was going for a spin in “my new ride.” as he switches the camera to the mud-covered Batmobile.
The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, will be out in theaters on March 4, 2022. It does not, however, feature Neymar. Not this time anyway.
