Neymar Jr. and Co. to Advertise Renault Vehicles

Paris Saint-Germain is one of the most successful football teams on the European continent. Known as PSG mong football fans, the team has won over the years a total of 36 trophies, making it the top French football team in history. 19 photos



As an iconic French car manufacturer, Renault jumped at the opportunity of piggybacking on the team's success and announced last week it signed an official partnership agreement that would see it become the official automobile partner of the club.



The financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but the carmaker says PSG's team and image will be used in large-scale, global advertising and promotional campaigns. On their part,



“We are delighted to associate the Renault brand with that of Paris Saint-Germain, which contributes to the influence of Paris and France in the world,” said in a statement Philippe Buros, Renault commercial director.



“This major partnership offers us many opportunities, both in France and internationally, that will benefit our customers and our sales networks.”



It's not clear whether the new partnership will see PSG players using Renault vehicles on their daily trips. The brand is not necessarily a favorite among football players who earn enough money to afford much more expensive, exclusive cars.



Brazilian national Neymar for instance usually gets behind the wheel of a



