Robert Pattinson's New Batmobile Sees Action for the First Time in Latest Batman Trailer

Ever since the first photos of the new Batmobile leaked online more than a year ago we wanted to see Robert Pattinson’s ride in action. Warner Brothers obliged and now we can see that Batman’s new car is as badass as it could be despite the lack of fancy rocket thrusters.
The latest trailer for The Batman movie, called "The Bat and the Cat,” starts right in the middle of the action, with the Batmobile in pursuit of one of the bad guys, no doubt. It’s our first chance to see the new car in action after the film director Matt Reeves shared some pictures of it online.
We’re talking about 40 seconds of fast-paced action that show the Batmobile in all its might. At some point in the trailer, we even get a glimpse of Bruce Wayne’s black 1963 Corvette Stingray and we see where the inspiration for the Batmobile came from.
The latest Batmobile is a based on a second-generation Dodge Charger but is a mid-engine machine with muscle-car cues that looks salvaged from a scrapyard for a second life as a crime-fighting vehicle. Unlike many other Batmobiles before, this looks less like a tank and more like a car, which is surprising considering what it has to withstand during the chase in the trailer.
The engine at the back is exposed, showing a monstrous V-configuration that looks more like two complete engines bonded together. What’s missing is an exhaust system, but we guess Batman couldn’t be bothered with emission-testing of his car.
The Batman movie was supposed to be released in June, but the international health crisis moved things in the wrong direction. The movie is now expected to reach theaters on March 4, 2022, and it looks like this time there won’t be any more delays. Besides Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, the movie will star Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, and Andy Serkis as Alfred.
We’re talking about 40 seconds of fast-paced action that show the Batmobile in all its might. At some point in the trailer, we even get a glimpse of Bruce Wayne’s black 1963 Corvette Stingray and we see where the inspiration for the Batmobile came from.
The latest Batmobile is a based on a second-generation Dodge Charger but is a mid-engine machine with muscle-car cues that looks salvaged from a scrapyard for a second life as a crime-fighting vehicle. Unlike many other Batmobiles before, this looks less like a tank and more like a car, which is surprising considering what it has to withstand during the chase in the trailer.
The engine at the back is exposed, showing a monstrous V-configuration that looks more like two complete engines bonded together. What’s missing is an exhaust system, but we guess Batman couldn’t be bothered with emission-testing of his car.
The Batman movie was supposed to be released in June, but the international health crisis moved things in the wrong direction. The movie is now expected to reach theaters on March 4, 2022, and it looks like this time there won’t be any more delays. Besides Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, the movie will star Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, and Andy Serkis as Alfred.