650-mile 2019 Ducati Panigale V4 R Is an Exposed Carbon Fiber Beast, Would Crush a Hellcat

The Ducati Panigale V4 R is a truly magnificent and special bike. Unlike the V4 and V4 S models, with their standard 1,103 cc engine, the race-focused V4 R uses a smaller 998 cc unit in order to comply with WSBK regulations.
Now, if you see yourself riding this type of monster, we just found a low-mileage example from 2019 that might just tickle your buying bone. It’s currently up for grabs through Bring a Trailer and it’s got just 650 miles (1,046 km) on that desmodromic V4 unit.
This bike also stands out thanks to its exposed carbon fiber bodywork, the belly pan, fenders, plus the winglets – those are tasked with producing downforce.
Other exterior highlights include the brushed aluminum fuel tank, Competition Line carbon fiber seat (one person), adjustable rear sets, side panel ducts, carbon fiber exhaust heat shield, forged Marchesini 17-inch wheels with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa tires, Ohlins 43 mm inverted fork, TTX336 monoshock and dual radially mounted Brembo brakes with Vesrah RJL SS rear brake pads.
Mounting this Ducati exposes you to the clip-on handlebars featuring dual tone black and red Pro Grips. The “cockpit” also comes with an Ohlins steering damper and a digital dash display (with a 16,500 rpm redline). In terms of safety tech, you get adjustable traction, wheelie, slide, engine braking and ABS controls, to go with the Power Launch and Pit Limited modes.
Back to that amazing 998 cc engine, it’s factory rated at 217 hp (222 hp) and 83 lb-ft (112 Nm) of torque, and it comes with titanium connecting rods, 56 mm oval throttle bodies and an Akrapovic titanium exhaust system. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed Quick Shift EVO gearbox.
According to Ducati, the V4 R is the most powerful street-legal production bike in the world, and with a dry weight of just 165 kg (363 lbs), the power-to-weight ratio is a very impressive 1.42.
