There’s a new one-off titan in town, and it looks prepared to devour some asphalt.

This Surreal Ducati 1199S Panigale Is a Custom Portrayal of Top-Notch Workmanship





For the finishing touches, the reworked Panigale was fitted with adjustable rear-mounted foot pegs and a myriad of carbon fiber embellishments. With these units in place, the moto artist delivered his one-off marvel to Massachusetts’ Krazy Kustoms, who were entrusted with the paintjob. The Wilmington-based experts treated the specimen’s fuel tank to a stealthy layer of Audi’s Ascari Blue, with the remainder of its attire being coated in matte-black. All things considered, we’d say Marco Ferrara totally outdid himself (again) on this awe-inspiring In the same way Medieval knights used to ornament their battle horses with fabric cloaks bearing the king’s banner, most riders simply can’t resist the urge to fiddle with their motorcycles. While many of them won’t go much further than fitting some bolt-on decorations and perhaps an aftermarket exhaust, other folks will have absolutely no problem with subjecting their mechanical companions to full-blown custom treatment.If you’re looking to transform one of Bologna’s predators into a bespoke showstopper, you might feel inclined to start with an older variant of the Monster nameplate or a SuperSport produced back in the ‘90s. However, modifying a modern Panigale isn’t an endeavor that any regular Joe would be prepared to tackle, partly due to the inherent challenge of tidying up the complicated electrics found below the fairings. Despite this unappealing aspect, there are still plenty of craftsmen who possess the necessary skills to give your Italian berserker a personality of its own.For instance, a custom motorcycle builder like Singular Rides’ Marco Ferrara won’t be taking any shortcuts when it comes to assembling an outstanding machine. His most recent undertaking revolves around Ducati ’s ferocious 1199S Panigale – a two-wheeled juggernaut with premium Brembo brakes, Ohlins suspension hardware, and no less than 195 hp on tap. Since we’ve got a lot to cover, it’s probably a good idea to dive straight in.Having drawn inspiration from Ortolani Customs’ Panigale-based masterpiece and Thornton Hundred Motorcycles’ venomous 1299, Marco began by removing the donor’s original bodywork in its entirety. This procedure left the bike’s nasty wiring exposed, so the following step involved relocating the electrical hardware to a handmade aluminum tray, which is hidden beneath a carbon fiber belly pan.The standard battery was then removed to make room for a lithium-ion substitute from Shorai, while the aforementioned alloy housing has been enveloped in a heat-resistant material, thus keeping the roasting exhaust temperatures at bay. Next, Ferrara deleted the Duc’s stock cooling system in favor of a beefy H2O radiator that uses both oil- and water-cooling functions.In terms of powertrain adjustments, the 1,198cc L-twin gladiator received a top-shelf air intake kit developed by Sprint Filter, along with a race-spec titanium exhaust from Termignoni’s range. To suit the new items, Singular Rides’ mastermind tasked the experts over at BrenTuning with performing a comprehensiveremap. When the performance enhancements had been taken care of, it was time for Marco to address the cosmetic side of things.As such, he went about installing a unique pair of Cerakote-finished side panels, which flank the Panigale’s factory gas chamber to enshroud its wiring. Glancing rearward, we spot a reupholstered aftermarket saddle that was originally intended to fit on a BMW R nineT. The Alcantara-clad seat is supported by a shortened subframe, which hosts LED lighting and a tidy license plate bracket.At the opposite pole, you will find a premium selection of Motogadget accessories adorning the original clip-ons, including glassless m.View mirrors, bar-end turn signals, and fresh grips. Ducabike is responsible for supplying the colorful switches, while the headlight shroud and fluid reservoirs hail from Rizoma’s catalog. To round out the modifications up front, Ferrara outsourced an R nineT ’s round headlamp module and tweaked it to accommodate LED equipment.For the finishing touches, the reworked Panigale was fitted with adjustable rear-mounted foot pegs and a myriad of carbon fiber embellishments. With these units in place, the moto artist delivered his one-off marvel to Massachusetts’ Krazy Kustoms, who were entrusted with the paintjob. The Wilmington-based experts treated the specimen’s fuel tank to a stealthy layer of Audi’s Ascari Blue, with the remainder of its attire being coated in matte-black. All things considered, we’d say Marco Ferrara totally outdid himself (again) on this awe-inspiring exploit