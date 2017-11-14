The Ducati Panigale V4 Got Crowned Queen Of EICMA 2017

Without any doubt, the all-new Ducati Panigale V4 superbike is the coolest, most interesting motorcycle released this year, and that’s not something I alone decided as the model was recently crowned the queen of the EICMA Show.

53 photos



This new setup allows for a superbike that is slimmer in the tank-seat merging area, which together with the seat/handlebar/footpeg triangulation makes for great biker-motorcycle integration. You can gauge your eyes on all these details in the extensive photo gallery attached here. The 2018 Ducati Panigale V4 has won the title of the “Most Beautiful Bike of Show” at EICMA 2017. Despite tough competition from a host of new bikes, this thirteenth edition of the “Vote and win the most beautiful bike of the show” competition, organized by Italian magazine Motociclismo, was won by Ducati for the ninth time.Over 16,000 enthusiasts picked the Panigale V4 as their number one choice, making it the most popular motorcycle among both EICMA visitors and “Motociclismo” website users. The new Ducati superbike won by a considerable margin, with 61.17% of total votes.During the last day of the show, on Sunday 12 November, Julien Clement, Senior Designer of the Ducati Design Center and Panigale V4 project Designer, received the award on behalf of Ducati, as final highlight of an intense week of exhibition and events which have seen over 600,000 visitors at EICMA, an increase compared to 2016 and a confirmation of the positive trend coming from the motorcycle sector.The newest Ducati superbike doesn’t impress only with its radical new shapes. Take each piece of the body off, and its internals look like a work of art as well. The 1,103 cc V4 powerhouse with magnesium components is mated with a new type of chassis Ducati calls a Front Frame, which is more compact and lighter than a perimeter frame.This new setup allows for a superbike that is slimmer in the tank-seat merging area, which together with the seat/handlebar/footpeg triangulation makes for great biker-motorcycle integration. You can gauge your eyes on all these details in the extensive photo gallery attached here.