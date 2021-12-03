5 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 Revealed With… 1.5 HP Increase in Power, But That's Not the Point

1 Rare 4K-Mile Ducati Desmosedici RR Will Have You Selling One of Your Kidneys

2022 Ducati Panigale V4 Shines From All Angles in Fresh and Hot Track Pics

For some reason, whenever it launches a new motorcycle, Italian Ducati pairs the technical details with just a handful of photos. It then circles back to the topic a few days later, releasing properly-sized photo galleries of the two-wheelers. 46 photos



The new Panigale V4 is the latest new model to be announced by the



Still holding in its frame the 1,103 cm Desmosedici Stradale engine, the Panigale is now just a pinch more powerful, with the horsepower rating of the unit going up by a measly 1.5, to a total of 215.5 hp at 13,000 rpm.



To be fair, the total is quite a lot, given how there are countless cars out there that don’t even come close to that. What’s more, one can squeeze an extra 12.5 hp when using the Akrapovic titanium exhaust system devised specifically for this machine.



But, as said, the main changes are not in the engine department.



These modifications, and others, showed quite the promise during testing on the Vallelunga track (the photos show it at Jerez), with the 202 model year lapping the course around one second faster than the previous variant.



The 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 will be made ready for purchase later this month in V4 and V4 S configurations, with pricing available upon request for now. The same happened with the new interpretation of the Panigale V4 , shown in the last week of November in just ten or so photographs. This week though, a more comprehensive set of images were released, showing the “most significant evolutionary step” for the breed born back in 2018.The new Panigale V4 is the latest new model to be announced by the Italians in their end-of-the-year push, but by far it will probably not be the most spectacular. That’s because even if some aspects of the ride have improved significantly, not much has changed in the powertrain department.Still holding in its frame the 1,103 cm Desmosedici Stradale engine, the Panigale is now just a pinch more powerful, with the horsepower rating of the unit going up by a measly 1.5, to a total of 215.5 hp at 13,000 rpm.To be fair, the total is quite a lot, given how there are countless cars out there that don’t even come close to that. What’s more, one can squeeze an extra 12.5 hp when using the Akrapovic titanium exhaust system devised specifically for this machine.But, as said, the main changes are not in the engine department. Ducati gifted the new Panigale with a new gearbox to control the extra power and thinner double-profile design wings that translate into a vertical load on the bike of 37 kg at 300 kph (82 pounds at 186 mph).These modifications, and others, showed quite the promise during testing on the Vallelunga track (the photos show it at Jerez), with the 202 model year lapping the course around one second faster than the previous variant.The 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 will be made ready for purchase later this month in V4 and V4 S configurations, with pricing available upon request for now.