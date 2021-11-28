Rare 4K-Mile Ducati Desmosedici RR Will Have You Selling One of Your Kidneys

The Desmosedici is, without a doubt, among the finest Italian motorcycles money can buy.
The ferocious Ducati Desmosedici RR saw a limited production run of just 1,500 units, and it is often regarded as a MotoGP bike with lights. Below its fairings, the Italian berserker houses a liquid-cooled 989cc V4 engine, with sixteen valves and a whopping compression ratio of 13.5:1. When the fuel-injected brute screams at 13,800 rpm, a savage horsepower figure of 200 ponies will be routed to a six-speed transmission.
At about 10,500 spins, the mill can produce up to 85 pound-feet (115 Nm) of ruthless twisting force, which travels to the rear seven-spoke magnesium hoop via a chain final drive. The Desmosedici is fully capable of eradicating the quarter-mile run in 10.1 face-melting ticks, with its top speed being rated at 190 mph (306 kph).
Bologna’s rocket features a complete Ohlins suspension setup on both ends, consisting of gas-pressurized 43 mm (1.7 inches) FG353P forks and a fully-adjustable PRXB monoshock. Up front, braking duties are handled by dual 330 mm (13 inches) semi-floating discs and Brembo’s four-piston Monobloc calipers.
On the other hand, the bike’s rear Marchesini wheel sports a 240 mm (9.4 inches) brake rotor that’s mated to a twin-piston floating caliper. With its race-bred technology, carbon fiber garments and a dry weight of 377 pounds (171 kg), this Duc is the ultimate street-legal track weapon! Any diehard Ducatista will have fantasized about owning one such rarity, though only a select few are actually able to afford it.
Just in case you do happen to be sitting on a pile of cash, we’ll have you know the Desmosedici pictured above is currently up for grabs with 3,800 miles (6,100 km) on the odometer. The hefty top bid of just under fifty grand doesn’t quite meet the reserve, but there are still six days separating us from the bidding deadline (December 3). If spending more than three years’ worth of federal minimum wage on a superbike is your thing, feel free to have a gander at this gem on Iconic Motorbike Auctions.
