Low-Mile 2016 Ducati Scrambler Flat Track Pro Has SC-Project Pipes and LED Blinkers

Weighing in at just 410 pounds (186 kg) with fluids, the Scrambler is a thrilling piece of machinery in so many ways. If the thought of acquiring one such creature has been crossing your mind, then it’s time for you to get seriously excited because the 2016 MY Flat Track Pro pictured above is up for grabs! The Italian predator will be listed on The two-wheeled spartan we’re about to admire is a 2016 Flat Track Pro variant of Ducati ’s beloved Scrambler range, sporting aftermarket clip-ons, a lithium-ion battery, and a vibrant coat of orange paintwork from Lamborghini’s palette. Additionally, you will also spot an assortment of Bologna’s very own Scrambler accessories, such as round mirrors and LED turn signals, among other items.At the rear end, there’s a new license plate holder that keeps things looking clutter-free, while the OEM exhaust system was replaced with an SC-Project alternative under current ownership. As far as mileage is concerned, the Duc’s digital odometer tells us that it’s been ridden for a little over 2,300 miles (3,700 km).Before we go ahead and tell you what’s the deal with this particular Flat Track Pro, let’s take a minute to discuss its main specs and features. The mechanical stallion comes equipped with a tubular steel trellis frame, which hugs a fuel-injected 803cc L-twin engine and a six-speed gearbox. In terms of power output, the air-cooled titan will summon up to 75 ponies at 8,250 rpm, along with 50 pound-feet (68 Nm) of torque at about 5,750 spins.Up front, the whole shebang sits on 41 mm (1.6 inches) inverted Kayaba forks, and they’re joined by a preload-adjustable monoshock down south. At twelve o’clock, stopping power hails from a 330 mm (13 inches) disc and a radially-mounted four-piston Brembo caliper. On the other hand, the rear 17-inch wheel is brought to a halt thanks to a 245 mm (9.6 inches) brake rotor and a single-piston floating caliper.Weighing in at just 410 pounds (186 kg) with fluids, the Scrambler is a thrilling piece of machinery in so many ways. If the thought of acquiring one such creature has been crossing your mind, then it’s time for you to get seriously excited because the 2016 MY Flat Track Pro pictured above is up for grabs! The Italian predator will be listed on Iconic Motorbike Auctions until November 30, with the current bid being placed at $1,100. As you might expect, the reserve price hasn’t yet been met, so feel free to try your luck at securing this purchase.

