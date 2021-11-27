2022 Epure Electric Enduro Bike Shows Up With 442 Lb-Ft of Torque for Under $10K

5 Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP Is the Ultimate Italian Naked, First Hot Bike of 2022

3 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 Revealed With… 1.5 HP Increase in Power, But That's Not the Point

2 One-Off 2006 Hammond Roadster Could Be Your Next Quirky Frankenstein Car

1 LS2-Swapped Manual Mercedes-Benz G-Class Purrs Like a Kitten, Would You Adopt It?

More on this:

9,400-Mile 1997 Ducati 900SS Is an Ugly Duckling With Solid Performance

Designing bikes is a bit of a hit-or-miss affair, and this 900SS belongs to the second category. 30 photos



In the following paragraphs, we’re going to be inspecting a ‘97 MY



Otherwise, this Duc retains its standard configuration. Featuring a single overhead cam, two desmodromic valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 9.2:1, the fiend’s air-cooled 904cc L-twin power source is good for up to 84 horses and 62 pound-feet (84 Nm) of twist. A six-speed transmission feeds the engine’s force to the rear three-spoke hoop via a chain final drive.



The end result is a respectable quarter-mile time of 12.1 seconds, while top speed is generously rated at 140 mph (225 kph). Bologna’s beast weighs 414 pounds (188 kg) on an empty stomach, and its fuel chamber can hold 4.2 gallons (16 liters) of gas when full. As you can probably tell, the 900SS SP is a highly competent two-wheeler, despite its polarizing aesthetics.



This bad boy is offered at no reserve on On a technical level, the SuperSport iterations produced during the late ‘90s were actually quite good, but they lacked the flair of machines like the 916 or Ducati ’s acclaimed Monster. As such, these bikes tend to be extremely popular with custom motorcycle builders, though there are some people who appreciate them in stock form.In the following paragraphs, we’re going to be inspecting a ‘97 MY 900SS SP that’s heading to auction with 9,400 miles (15,000 km) on the odometer. It comes equipped with carbon fiber fenders on both ends, as well as a pair of slip-on exhaust mufflers from Fast by Ferracci’s inventory. In 2020, the seller installed new timing belts, while the creature’s battery, clutch mechanism and slave cylinder have all been replaced earlier this year.Otherwise, this Duc retains its standard configuration. Featuring a single overhead cam, two desmodromic valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 9.2:1, the fiend’s air-cooled 904cc L-twin power source is good for up to 84 horses and 62 pound-feet (84 Nm) of twist. A six-speed transmission feeds the engine’s force to the rear three-spoke hoop via a chain final drive.The end result is a respectable quarter-mile time of 12.1 seconds, while top speed is generously rated at 140 mph (225 kph). Bologna’s beast weighs 414 pounds (188 kg) on an empty stomach, and its fuel chamber can hold 4.2 gallons (16 liters) of gas when full. As you can probably tell, the 900SS SP is a highly competent two-wheeler, despite its polarizing aesthetics.This bad boy is offered at no reserve on Bring A Trailer , where it will be listed for another six days (until Thursday, December 2). For the time being, the top bidder is willing to spend just under seven grand on the pristine SuperSport, but we’re expecting this amount to be surpassed in the near future.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.