6K-Mile Ducati Monster 1100 Evo Swaps Stock Exhaust With Aftermarket Substitute

With desirable features like ABS and traction control, the bike we'll be analyzing below is often praised for being an exceptionally smooth ride. The first iteration of Ducati's esteemed Monster 1100 Evo saw the light of day back in 2011, sporting top-notch suspension goodies, Brembo brakes and an air-cooled 1,078cc L-twin powerplant.

The desmodromic juggernaut is paired with a hydraulic wet multi-plate clutch and a six-speed transmission, which spins the rear V-spoked hoop through a chain final drive. When prompted, the twin-cylinder engine can deliver up to 100 hp and 76 pound-feet (103 Nm) of crushing torque, thus enabling its bearer to hit a top speed of 140 mph (225 kph).

A tubular steel trellis skeleton is tasked with holding the powertrain componentry in place, and its front end sits on 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Marzocchi forks. At the opposite pole, suspension duties are handled by a single progressive shock absorber from Sachs. The Duc draws its stopping power from dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake discs up north and a 245 mm (9.6 inches) rotor at six o'clock.

This article's photo gallery showcases an untarnished 2012 MY Monster 1100 Evo with just under 5,900 miles (9,500 km) on the clock. As you examine this spotless creature, you'll be greeted by a tasty selection of aftermarket modules, including a Bitubo steering damper, red-anodized fluid reservoirs and a Termignoni exhaust with dual carbon-clad mufflers.

Furthermore, the bike's owner flushed the engine oil and installed Michelin Power 5 tires to bring about plentiful grip on the tarmac. This sublime piece of Italian machinery is searching for a new home on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, but the top bid of 1,000 bucks is far from meeting the reserve. Should you be feeling inclined to submit yours, make sure you pay the IMA platform a visit within the next few days, as the bidding deadline is set for December 2.

