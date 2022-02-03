The World’s First Electric Batmobile Is Here, an Awesome Tumbler Replica

The automotive future is electric, we keep hearing. Batman would best be paying attention and, just in case he is, an option for an electric Batmobile already exists.
An auto art gallery in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Van Daryl, is the place where this Batmobile has sought temporary residence. It can be visited by appointment, or if you’re in the mood to spend some cash, supposedly plenty of it, you can even buy it.
The Batmobile in question is a Tumbler, as seen in Christopher Nolan’s movies, and it is the creation of an artist and architect going by the name of Nguyen Dac Chung. He’s been in the news before, just in case the name rings a bell, and it was also in relation to a Batman build. That was his first prototype for a Tumbler replica and, unlike the one on display now, it was powered by a 4-cylinder 400 cc engine capable of taking it to a top speed of 100 kph (62 mph) in optimal conditions.
The new, fully-electric Tumbler claims to be the world’s first electric Batmobile and has a motor that takes it to 104 kph (65 mph), so, Nguyen says, it can be used on the highway as well. Weighing just 1,322 pounds (600 kg), the electric Tumbler is made of ABS, carbon fiber, and steel, with hand-made and 3D-printed parts, and is infinitely more polished than the prototype, which was a self-funded project.
Measuring 3.7 meters (145.6 inches) in length and 2.4 meters (94.5 inches) in width, the Tumbler is only 1.3 meters (51 inches) high and offers seating for two. Robin can tag along. It has 13-inch rims in the front and 18-inchers in the rear, and comes with two automatic doors that open by remote control, and four safety cameras and monitors for improved handling on the road. The gallery doesn’t say anything on the legality of taking this vehicle on the road, but it’s safe to assume that buying it would be just a first step in a long series of steps to getting to pretend you’re the Dark Knight.
Speaking of which, Nguyen runs a cosplay production company in the country and, before he even got started on the electric Batmobile, was already a local celebrity because of his habit of driving the gas-powered prototype on the streets of Hanoi. He says he picked the Tumbler as his favorite because “it’s like an off-road tank,” but he ultimately dreams of getting to build replicas of all Batmobiles in the Batman movie universe.
The Batmobile in question is a Tumbler, as seen in Christopher Nolan’s movies, and it is the creation of an artist and architect going by the name of Nguyen Dac Chung. He’s been in the news before, just in case the name rings a bell, and it was also in relation to a Batman build. That was his first prototype for a Tumbler replica and, unlike the one on display now, it was powered by a 4-cylinder 400 cc engine capable of taking it to a top speed of 100 kph (62 mph) in optimal conditions.
The new, fully-electric Tumbler claims to be the world’s first electric Batmobile and has a motor that takes it to 104 kph (65 mph), so, Nguyen says, it can be used on the highway as well. Weighing just 1,322 pounds (600 kg), the electric Tumbler is made of ABS, carbon fiber, and steel, with hand-made and 3D-printed parts, and is infinitely more polished than the prototype, which was a self-funded project.
Measuring 3.7 meters (145.6 inches) in length and 2.4 meters (94.5 inches) in width, the Tumbler is only 1.3 meters (51 inches) high and offers seating for two. Robin can tag along. It has 13-inch rims in the front and 18-inchers in the rear, and comes with two automatic doors that open by remote control, and four safety cameras and monitors for improved handling on the road. The gallery doesn’t say anything on the legality of taking this vehicle on the road, but it’s safe to assume that buying it would be just a first step in a long series of steps to getting to pretend you’re the Dark Knight.
Speaking of which, Nguyen runs a cosplay production company in the country and, before he even got started on the electric Batmobile, was already a local celebrity because of his habit of driving the gas-powered prototype on the streets of Hanoi. He says he picked the Tumbler as his favorite because “it’s like an off-road tank,” but he ultimately dreams of getting to build replicas of all Batmobiles in the Batman movie universe.