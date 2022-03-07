Audi RS 7 Coupe Seems CGI Primed for a BMW M8 Competition and C8 Z06 Fight

Although using different powertrain setups, the BMW M8 and C8 Chevy Corvette Z06 seem to cater to the same enthusiast crowd. And so is the competition, both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
When it comes to feisty sports cars, people do not ask “too much” of them. They should look good, drive fast, corner spectacularly, and offer cool 62 mph (100 kph) acceleration or top speed performance. Fans usually care less about the way automakers achieve all that. Although, given the overwhelmingly positive reaction to GM’s C8 iteration of “America’s sports car,” we might be on the verge of a paradigm shift.
However, it is going to be years before OEMs properly react to it. And they need more compelling evidence than a Stingray and Z06. Chevy is probably going to give it, sooner or later, in the form of the electrified E-Ray and flagship ZR1. But, until then, all is traditionally well in the high-end sports car segment.
Well, with one exception, as per the imagination of one automotive virtual artist. The feisty BMW M8 Competition and record-breaking FPC (flat-plane crankshaft) Z06 will surely duke it out among themselves. Then also brawl with the likes of Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series or Porsche 911 Turbo S/GT3. And perhaps even fight off exotics like the Lambo Huracan or Aston Martin DBS.
However, as the next-generation R8 is turning out as a new member of the EV supercar gang, there are no more Ingolstadt-based answers to the classic two-door call. Well, that has just changed courtesy of the pixel master better known as j.b.cars on social media. The CGI expert has done yet another quick makeover that just makes all the digital sense in the world.
So, instead of turning the BMW M5 into a proper Touring to attack the Audi RS 6 Avant, this time around the four-door RS 7 Sportback has become a proper Coupe to address any BMW M8 Competition concerns. After all, these two already were ducking it out in the Gran Coupe field of action. So, why not have a two-door skirmish, as well?
Complete with a few quick and subtle – yet impactful – modifications. Only up front and along the sides, though. We really wish these virtual artists would answer our call for more than one POV at a time...
