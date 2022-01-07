2024 Chevy Blazer RS Is an All-Electric Equinox RS Lookalike, We're CGI Confused

Presented mere hours ago during a virtual CES 2022 keynote by GM chief executive Mary Barra, the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV joined the main 2024 Silverado EV reveal. But it was not the sole battery-electric crossover SUV confirmed right then.
According to General Motors, their overarching plan to “reach leadership in EV market share” across America is based on the success of its newly-minted zero-emission trio. The main asset will be its “reimagined pickup,” the 2024 Silverado EV. With up to 664 horsepower, 1,300 lbs. (590 kg) of payload, and 10,000 lbs. (4,536 kg) of maximum trailering capacity.
But just as previously predicted by the rumor mill, the EV strategy will also include the 2023 availability of a Chevrolet Equinox EV crossover. An affordable one, with an estimated MSRP starting around $30k at home in U.S. Additionally, the company also confirmed, without showing it, that a larger Blazer EV sport utility vehicle is also planned for production and deliveries around the same timeframe.
Unfortunately, GM chose to present very few details about the 2024 Equinox EV and not even a single photo of its bigger crossover SUV sibling. As such, the looks of the larger 2023 Blazer EV are – at the moment – anyone's guess. Well, of course, virtual artists were keen to deliver their contributions.
Only that Kleber Silva, a Barueri, Brazil-based pixel master better known as KDesign AG on Behance, is feeling either a jester or has turned plain CGI lazy. After he recently dumbstruck us with a freaking ugly “Buick Malibu” Chevrolet SUV-coupe crossover, he’s now controversially back.
Using the showcased 2024 Chevy Equinox EV in crimson RS trim, the CGI expert attempted to imagine the looks of the upcoming 2024 Blazer EV... also in RS trim. Believe us, we checked and then double-checked to make sure there is no error.
Alas, this is his idea of creating a Blazer EV. It’s an unbelievably bad one. Frankly, the front seems unchanged, whereas the C-pillar mods and just slapping a Blazer badge in the back does not really qualify as CGI work... Dude, at least change the color of the vehicle next time!
