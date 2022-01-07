Video: You Never Knew the BMW 5 Series Is a Hardcore Off-Roader at Heart, Did You?

More on this:

1 BMW 5 Series E60 Gets De-Bangle-Ized, Literally Puts Its Money Where Its Mouth Is

2 Lamborghini Gallardo Can’t Escape Old BMW M5 E60 in V10 Drag Race Supremacy

3 Spend 40+ Minutes Watching Old Russian Trucks Conquer the Wilderness

4 Doug DeMuro Drives E60 BMW M5, Talks Engine Failure and Maintenance Issues

5 The E60 BMW M5 Is One of the Best M Cars Ever Built, Despite the Flaws