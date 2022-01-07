Spirited Toyota Alphard Minivan Would Make the Renault Espace F1 Proud

Minivans or MPVs are they are known overseas, have lost significant ground to crossovers and SUVs these past few years. However, there are still a few automakers that have not ditched this segment yet, and Toyota is one of them, with the Sienna still being part of its U.S. lineup.
Mind you, it wasn’t the Sienna, but the Alphard that was used to bring a digital sporty touch to the segment in the renderings shared by musartwork on Instagram. The CGI model reminds us of the crazy Renault Espace F1 and looks like it’s ready for a day at the track, after dropping the kids at school.
Contrasted by the black accents, and some discreet red trim, the lively color is complemented by the massive wheel arch extensions. It also features a black grille, with the corporate badge sitting in the middle, an adjustable front splitter that would, in theory, improve the aerodynamics, more generous roof-mounted wing, smoked lighting units at both ends, and a set of racing-like wheels, wrapped in high-performance tires.
In the technical department, it is clear that the CGI model sits closer to the ground than the real Alphard and that it sports beefier brakes, with yellow calipers in this case. It would definitely need a decent amount of power to go with the wild looks, and since the minivan is based on a versatile platform, shared with a host of Toyota and Lexus models, sourcing a punchier one should be a walk in the park.
Unlike the Renault Espace F1, however, which boasts a mid-mounted F1 lump, with a jaw-dropping 800 metric horsepower that rockets it to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds, the sporty Alphard would not be anywhere near as extreme, but it would still be a more-than-interesting vehicle. The thing is, Toyota won’t make it, yet there is probably an Alphard owner out there looking at these pics and rubbing their hands in glee as we speak.
