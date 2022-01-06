Naturally, Chevrolet's All-Electric 2024 Silverado Will Also Become a Trail Boss

GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra still delivered a keynote at CES 2022. Albeit a virtual one, amid renewed physical presence health concerns. And they did not disappoint us, presenting a trio of major EV reveals.
As per the rumor mill’s well-known sharpness, the reports turned out to be true. Chevrolet will give its fans a zero-emission Equinox. They will even double the crossover SUV action with an electric Blazer, as well. Alas, that was not the main eagerly anticipated announcement.
As leaked just a few hours before the official introduction, there will be a 2024 Chevy Silverado EV... sometime next year. The Ford F-150 Lightning can rest assured that it will have the EV truck cake all for itself for a while. Although many have been quick to compare them from a YouTube distance, and we have the video embedded below to see for yourself their strengths and weaknesses.
Naturally, it’s not entirely accurate to assume the F-150 Lightning will have a wide EV pickup truck open space to play with. Instead, it still needs to fear competition from the likes of Rivian’s R1T, for example. And when the Silverado EV finally hits the market, it’s only going to get tougher down the road. Or, let’s say, down the trail.
Chevrolet so far has announced just a couple of Silverado EV versions. The WT (Work Truck) is logically geared towards commercial users. Its fleet-oriented trim is well equipped to handle the pressure, it seems. Then comes the RST, which has the current top configuration and technical specifications. Alas, that’s not going to be the end of the newly-minted Chevy Silverado EV family.
Tucked inside the official press release gallery for the electric pickup truck is a lonely picture with a rugged, tough-looking Silverado EV. Well, ladies and gentlemen, General Motors was kind enough to give us a direct teaser for what is to come.
A Chevy Silverado Trail Boss, of course. And more – but only after the spring 2023 introduction of the WT ($39,900), fall 2023 launch of the $105k RST First Edition, and production ramp-up. But the Silverado future looks off-road, not just electrified!
